First 10 Maryland online sports betting operators to be evaluated by MLGCA
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will hold a qualification hearing for the first 10 Maryland online sports betting operators this week. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) publicly released a list of the first 10 Maryland online sports betting operators it will hold qualification hearings for on Thursday, Oct. 27. If found to be “qualified” for an online sports betting license by the MLGCA, the online operators’ application will move on to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for final review on Nov. 21.
Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup
James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
B1G bowl projections following Week 8
Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
Ohio State preserves undefeated record following release of Taylor Swift albums
Very important information here. Ohio State is now 10-0 after the release of Taylor Swift albums, the only program in the country that can claim the superlative. Swift’s album “Midnights” came out Friday night before the Buckeyes drubbed Iowa 54-10 behind another strong performance from Ohio State’s high-powered offense.
College football coach fired following 1-7 start in 2022, per report
Charlotte has fired head coach Will Healy after a 1-7 start, per a report Sunday. Healy has coached Charlotte since 2019. Healy has been in the hot seat after a rough start, and his run with the 49ers came to an end after starting out 0-4 against Conference USA opponents. Charlotte lost its game Saturday to Florida International, continuing a four-game losing streak. Charlotte’s only win this season came in Week 4 to Georgia State.
Marcus Spears lays into Chicago Bears for finally finding 'best way' to utilize Justin Fields
Marcus Spears was thrilled to finally see what he was hoping to see out of the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields played one of the best games in his young NFL career as he led the Bears to a stout 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Spears was on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning to complement the athleticism of the former Buckeye and the Bears’ ability to use Fields in the passing and running game.
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
