Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Get in FOX 5's "DMV Zone" every weekday at 3pm starting October 24th
BETHESDA, MD - Every weekday at 3pm, TV in the DMV is changing up a bit with the launch of FOX 5’s "DMV Zone." What is this exactly? The DMV Zone is a live, interactive show originating from the center of FOX 5’s Newsroom in Bethesda. It’ll focus on the stories that are making headlines and inspiring conversations in DC, Maryland and Virginia - as well as nationally. The stories YOU are talking about.
WJLA
7News celebrates 75 years: Longtime employee continues to blaze new trails at WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jerry Fritz is celebrating his 35th anniversary with 7News. He came on board working for Allbritton Communications in 1987 as a corporate attorney armed with experience working with the Federal Communications Commission. "I thought it was going to be for a couple of years," said Fritz....
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
wchstv.com
Washington, DC is full of rats, among 'rattiest' cities in America
Washington, D.C. has made the top 50 list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The District ranked fourth in the country, according to data from Orkin. Chicago ranked first, followed by New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounding out the top five. Baltimore County, Maryland also made the list in 7th place.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WATCH: Washington Commanders raffle winner says his $14,000 prize check bounced
A Washington Commanders fan who won the team’s 50/50 raffle said the check bounced when he finally went to cash it in.
WTOP
Post-primary, Moore and the unions come together with no overt rancor
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Wes Moore was given a hero’s welcome at the annual Maryland AFSCME convention in Silver Spring this week. The 200 assembled delegates from around the...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
DC attorney general: Don’t use Facebook Messenger, other unencrypted services for abortion planning
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) urged city residents to not use Facebook Messenger and other unencrypted services for abortion planning purposes. In a news release on Thursday, Racine said that city residents should use secure, encrypted messaging apps to discuss private conversations, pointing to a story earlier this year about a Nebraska woman facing multiple felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort her pregnancy.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
whatsupmag.com
Samuel F. Boles, MD
Dr. Samuel Boles is a person of impeccable credentials: one of Maryland’s top ophthalmic surgeons and the leader of Anne Arundel Eye Center’s state-of-the-art treatment center. Yet, he is most gratified by the thousands of patients he’s helped to restore and preserve their vision. The Center he...
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill
Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
fox5dc.com
Contee says 'significant progress' being made in brutal DC Metrobus attack investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said "significant progress" is being made in the investigation into a brutal attack on a woman onboard a D.C. Metrobus. In an interview with FOX 5 Friday, Contee said D.C. Police are working closely with Metro Transit Police investigators and "hope to bring that matter to closure sooner rather than later."
Comments / 0