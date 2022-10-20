ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxyD2_0igeMGJx00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street.

The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed.

Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police

According to a police report, a neighbor who called police said she was sleeping when Ramos banged on her front door. She opened the door to find Ramos bleeding and yelling that he had been “stabbed in the mouth several times.”

When officers arrived, Ramos was laying on the ground in front of the neighbor’s apartment, the police report said. After an officer tried speaking to Ramos he could only respond “help me” before becoming unconscious.

‘I never gave up,’ Lubbock 12-year-old beats leukemia after more than three years of fighting

Ramos was transported via EMS to the University Medical Center.

LPD, after further investigation, noticed bloodied paper towels near Ramos’ couch. It was later determined he had been shot in the face, but a suspect had not been located at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl. A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl. A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seagraves resident charged with money laundering

The Seagraves Police Department apprehended Cornelius Fehr, a resident of Seagraves, Wednesday evening and seized $126,000 in cash hidden in a cooler inside the vehicle he was driving. The suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the Gaines County Jail. Fehr was subsequently released into Federal Custody. Lubbock Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Gaines County Sheriff’s…
SEAGRAVES, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy