Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
NFC Race, MNF Classic; NBA Conference Thoughts
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick trudge through a brutal NFC to ultimately find a glimmer of hope among the colossal disappointments thus far this season. They also look at the Week 7 finale where the Chicago Bears travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (-8.5). The pair also check in on some of the Eastern Conference futures prices in the NBA.
nbcsportsedge.com
The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Bears vs Patriots on Monday Night Football
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Monday Night Football and we have another dose of the Chicago Bears on Primetime!. The Under is 14-5...
nbcsportsedge.com
NFL OROY, DROY Discussions; NBA Playoff Teams
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the captivating Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year markets in the NFL. They also dive into a couple of early NBA surprise teams and their playoff prospects. Bet the Edge kicks...
nbcsportsedge.com
Max Strus remains undervalued in fantasy leagues
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Saturday's nine-game slate offered some opportunities for fantasy managers to hit the waiver wire,...
nbcsportsedge.com
Pelicans head into Week 2 banged up, Jazz still undefeated
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Week 2 is also the first full game week of the 2022-23 season,...
nbcsportsedge.com
NFL Best Bets: Introducing The Royal Mint
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Trying to beat...
nbcsportsedge.com
The Must-Bet game of Monday! The Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Jazz at Rockets (-1): O/U 232.0. The Utah Jazz...
Comments / 0