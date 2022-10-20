ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

NFC Race, MNF Classic; NBA Conference Thoughts

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick trudge through a brutal NFC to ultimately find a glimmer of hope among the colossal disappointments thus far this season. They also look at the Week 7 finale where the Chicago Bears travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (-8.5). The pair also check in on some of the Eastern Conference futures prices in the NBA.
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Bears vs Patriots on Monday Night Football

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Monday Night Football and we have another dose of the Chicago Bears on Primetime!. The Under is 14-5...
CHICAGO, IL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL OROY, DROY Discussions; NBA Playoff Teams

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the captivating Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year markets in the NFL. They also dive into a couple of early NBA surprise teams and their playoff prospects. Bet the Edge kicks...
nbcsportsedge.com

Max Strus remains undervalued in fantasy leagues

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Saturday's nine-game slate offered some opportunities for fantasy managers to hit the waiver wire,...
nbcsportsedge.com

Pelicans head into Week 2 banged up, Jazz still undefeated

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Week 2 is also the first full game week of the 2022-23 season,...
UTAH STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Best Bets: Introducing The Royal Mint

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Trying to beat...
nbcsportsedge.com

The Must-Bet game of Monday! The Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Jazz at Rockets (-1): O/U 232.0. The Utah Jazz...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy