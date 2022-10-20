ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

KPUD challenger understands needs from a consumer's view

By Patty Lent, Bremerton
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

I am endorsing Alice Tawresey for Kitsap Public Utility District.

I have known and worked with her for many years, as a peer, as a board member and as a community member. She is frequently chosen to chair boards for numerous years because she is a very skilled leader and collaborator. If she is elected to the Kitsap Public Utility District, I know that she will understand the issues from the consumer's point of view and will make decisions in their best interest. She will respect her board member colleagues' points of view but will make up her own mind and vote accordingly.

The Kitsap County Public Utility District will have a conservation advocate and supporter in Alice Tawresey. Join me in voting for Alice Tawresey as the next Kitsap PUD Commissioner.

Patty Lent, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: KPUD challenger understands needs from a consumer's view

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WATCH: KTTH March to the Midterms with Tiffany Smiley, and more

A group of conservative thought leaders, law enforcement experts, and the nation’s most influential political figures gathered at the Carco Theatre in Renton, Wash. for the KTTH Freedom Series: March to the Midterms. Headlined by Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits, the Freedom Series covered the big issues heading into...
RENTON, WA
48north.com

Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own

Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Next Gen | Dinner

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Olympia (WA)

The capital of Washington State, Olympia, is home to a diverse culture with a vibrant art and music scene. The city is the county seat of Thurston County and the county’s largest city. It had a population of 52,290 in 2020. This mid-sized charming Pacific Northwest city has an...
OLYMPIA, WA
publicola.com

In Dramatic Turnaround, New City Council Map Splits Magnolia to Keep Other Neighborhoods Whole

In a dramatic turnaround and victory for organizers with Redistricting Justice for Seattle, the Seattle Redistricting Commission voted 4-1 this week to adopt a map that keeps most of the city’s neighborhoods in cohesive council districts. The new map maintains the existing boundaries between Districts 4 and 6 rather than dividing Fremont among three districts. It also splits Magnolia between Districts 6 and 7 at the ridge that divides west-facing view houses from the city-facing half of the peninsula. The approved map was proposed by commissioner Patience Malaba, executive director of the Housing Development Consortium.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Cozy Fall Date Ideas in Olympia and Tenino

With Autumn’s shorter days and cooler nights come fun fall activities, which can make fantastic date ideas. If you’re looking to plan a unique day activity or night outing, Thurston County has everything to offer! Here are some fun fall date ideas in Olympia and Tenino. Walk the...
OLYMPIA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy