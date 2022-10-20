Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen hurt in Friday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area. The 16-year-old was...
1470 WMBD
PPD: teen accused of injuring woman in a hail of bullets
PEORIA, Ill. –A suspect is now in custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound and four children nearby watching whole thing. It was a 20-round ShotSpotter alert last Thursday in an area of South McArther Highway and Smith Street in Peoria. On...
wcbu.org
One man dead in early morning shooting on Peoria's south side
The Peoria Police Department is investigating the 21st homicide of 2022. According to a news release, police officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the 2900 block of Seibold Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a man outside of a nearby home who had "apparent...
1470 WMBD
Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
25newsnow.com
Homicide Investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at the 2900 block of West Seibold Street around 2:36 a.m. Saturday, October 22. The ShotSpotter alerts detected 12 and 4 rounds fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds outside...
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after shots fired into a car with woman and four children inside
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police reported Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last week on the city’s south side in which the victims were a woman and four children. Shots were fired into a car about 5 p.m. last Thursday, October...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for driver who fled twice, caused crash Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday. Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday...
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County officially has its own flag
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people. Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to 38 years in prison for 2021 murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for the lower end of what was possible after being convicted of murder and other charges in connection with a 2021 homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Arenza Brown, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 38 years in prison. He could have faced a minimum of 35 years.
wglc.net
Two arrested; drugs, cash seized in TRI-Dent raid
PERU – Two men were arrested after a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team search warrant at a Peru business Wednesday. In a press release, authorities claim they located approximately five pounds of purported cannabis, over $10,000 in cash, and other alleged drug related items in a building in the 1700 block of US Route 6. Taken into custody was 36-year-old Andrew Martinez of Peru and 37-year-old Richard Policky of LaSalle. Both men, described by TRI-Dent as the business owners, are facing Felony charges of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver. They were taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a bond hearing.
Comments / 2