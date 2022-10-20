Vehicle hits Sugarcreek Twp. church, CareFlight called

Thanks for signing up!

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — CareFlight responded after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a church in Sugarcreek Township Thursday afternoon.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the accident reportedly happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Wilmington Pike and Lytle Ferry Road.

According to authorities on the scene, the driver was trapped in the vehicle and removed with non-life threatening injuries. Several agencies responded, including Premier Health.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.





