Walters would have immediate impact as county commissioner

As Kitsap County continues to rebound from the pandemic and grow, we need a warrior and champion like Katie Walters in the Kitsap County Commissioner seat.

I have worked and volunteered with Katie for over a decade and in that time, I have watched her build a career as a connector of people, place and purpose. In her tenure as Executive Director of Leadership Kitsap she developed the unique combination of community relationships and leadership experience required to facilitate the difficult conversations needed to tackle our most pressing issues. Issues like affordable housing, homelessness, workforce development, and sustainable growth require a Servant Leader who has earned the respect of fellow community leaders in our county and who will honor each constituent’s vote.

Katie is the sole candidate who is poised to make immediate impactful progress in Kitsap. I encourage you to vote for Katie in November.

Lin Arnsdorf, Bainbridge Island

