ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1
After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
ETOnline.com
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
ETOnline.com
'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast
A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
ETOnline.com
'The Crown': Netflix Adds 'Fictional Dramatization' Disclaimer to Show's Trailer Description
The Crown has bowed to public pressure. As the popular Netflix royal drama prepares to release season 5 on Nov. 9, the streaming service has added a long-requested disclaimer to the show's trailer description. "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
ETOnline.com
'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years. Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt...
ETOnline.com
'General Hospital' Stars Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright Tease Carly-Drew Romance (Exclusive)
Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright teased their characters' romance while filming scenes on the beach, marking General Hospital's first shoot on a major location in 10 years, and ET came along for the momentous event!. The soap stars spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about what it felt like to shoot...
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return
Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty
A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres to Highlight Her Hobbies in New Series After Ending Daytime Talk Show
Ellen DeGeneres is embarking on a new adventure! After saying goodbye to her long-running talk show in May, the 64-year-old comedian is set to debut About Time For Yourself… with Ellen, a social short series in which she'll try out new hobbies amid her unemployment. The docu-style series, which...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
ETOnline.com
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
ETOnline.com
'One of Us Is Lying' Boss on Simon Says Reveal and That Bloody Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying. And Murder Club thought they were finally turning over a new (murder-less) leaf on One of Us Is Lying. As the explosive season 2 finale revealed, there's always trouble lurking around...
ETOnline.com
Jen Meyer Reveals the Funny Reason Why She Finds Her Nice Jewelry Sitting on Her Daughter's Desk
When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is. "I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.
Sŵn festival review – celebration of new music back at full strength
To spend a weekend at Sŵn is to experience the tyranny of choice. When the rain comes on Saturday evening, hammering down from a previously benign sky, it’s possible to become soaked to the skin by the time you’ve decided which of Womanby Street’s venues will provide the best balance of shelter and tunes. Following a scaled-down, pandemic-conscious reintroduction last autumn, the festival of new music is back at full strength, with hundreds of bands playing throughout the Welsh capital in a headliner-free splurge of potential.
