ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1

After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
ETOnline.com

'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
ETOnline.com

'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast

A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
ETOnline.com

'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years. Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt...
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return

Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty

A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
ETOnline.com

Jen Meyer Reveals the Funny Reason Why She Finds Her Nice Jewelry Sitting on Her Daughter's Desk

When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is. "I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.
The Guardian

Sŵn festival review – celebration of new music back at full strength

To spend a weekend at Sŵn is to experience the tyranny of choice. When the rain comes on Saturday evening, hammering down from a previously benign sky, it’s possible to become soaked to the skin by the time you’ve decided which of Womanby Street’s venues will provide the best balance of shelter and tunes. Following a scaled-down, pandemic-conscious reintroduction last autumn, the festival of new music is back at full strength, with hundreds of bands playing throughout the Welsh capital in a headliner-free splurge of potential.

