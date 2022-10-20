ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

South Korean officials say its navy fired a warning shot toward a North Korean merchant ship that had crossed the disputed maritime line. North Korea said it responded with 10 rounds of artillery shells, accusing South Korea of violating their waters. There are joint military drills happening now between South Korea and the U.S. which is a flashpoint for the North.Oct. 23, 2022.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
maritime-executive.com

Venezuela Gives the U.S. 60 Days to Extradite “Fat Leonard”

Venezuela has cleared the way for the extradition of famed businessman Leonard Francis, aka “Fat Leonard,” to return to the United States after he attempted to escape custody and his upcoming sentencing in the now famous U.S. Navy bribery case. Venezuela’s signal that it would cooperate with the U.S. authorities came as members of the U.S. Congress also called for an investigation into how Francis was able to escape custody.
NBC News

Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing two pilots, officials said Sunday. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said on Telegram that the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. Both pilots were killed, and no residents were hurt, he said,...
NBC News

Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that its navy broadcast warnings and...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Connecticut Public

Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that

The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

BTS' sensible military choice

The K-pop superstars of the boy band BTS made headlines around the world Monday when their agency, BigHit Music, announced that all seven members would fulfill their military service in South Korea. It put to rest the speculation on whether or not the members of the band would be exempt...
NBC News

NBC News

