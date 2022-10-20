Read full article on original website
South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots
South Korean officials say its navy fired a warning shot toward a North Korean merchant ship that had crossed the disputed maritime line. North Korea said it responded with 10 rounds of artillery shells, accusing South Korea of violating their waters. There are joint military drills happening now between South Korea and the U.S. which is a flashpoint for the North.Oct. 23, 2022.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
maritime-executive.com
Venezuela Gives the U.S. 60 Days to Extradite “Fat Leonard”
Venezuela has cleared the way for the extradition of famed businessman Leonard Francis, aka “Fat Leonard,” to return to the United States after he attempted to escape custody and his upcoming sentencing in the now famous U.S. Navy bribery case. Venezuela’s signal that it would cooperate with the U.S. authorities came as members of the U.S. Congress also called for an investigation into how Francis was able to escape custody.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city
A Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing two pilots, officials said Sunday. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said on Telegram that the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. Both pilots were killed, and no residents were hurt, he said,...
Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that its navy broadcast warnings and...
Village bakery, abandoned by retreating Russian troops, now bakes Ukrainian bread
A new bakery has opened in the Ukrainian village of Vilcha, a few miles from the Russian border. It's baking bread with ingredients abandoned when Russian troops withdrew.Oct. 21, 2022.
'Cold War Navy SEAL' details CIA secret missions and the adventure of a lifetime
Little known to the public, the CIA waged a secret war in Africa by establishing a paramilitary Navy in the Congo that fought communist rebels.
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson in face of Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russian-installed authorities in the occupied city of Kherson on Saturday urged residents to leave immediately in the face of a looming counteroffensive by Ukraine’s armed forces that aimed to recapture the southern city. “Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the...
FBI found documents containing classified intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump’s Florida residence and club during the...
A feared Iranian militia is leading the crackdown on protesters. Who are the Basij?
Dressed in black, the group of chanting schoolgirls in the Iranian city of Shiraz appeared determined to make themselves heard. “Basiji, go and get lost,” they shouted at a man in a gray suit standing at a podium in front of them. NBC News has verified a video of...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”
With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that
The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city
A Russian jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Two crew members died in the crash, there are no reported casualties on the ground. Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it crashed during a training flight.Oct. 23, 2022.
BTS' sensible military choice
The K-pop superstars of the boy band BTS made headlines around the world Monday when their agency, BigHit Music, announced that all seven members would fulfill their military service in South Korea. It put to rest the speculation on whether or not the members of the band would be exempt...
