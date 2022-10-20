ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin

Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

700 River, a 43-story luxury residential tower in Austin's Rainey District breaks ground

AUSTIN, Texas — High Street Residential (HSR), MSD Partners, and River Street Partners broke ground on a new luxury residential tower in the Rainey District of Austin. 700 River will rise 43 stories and include 377 units with 30,00 square feet of high-end amenities. It will span 400,000 square feet and include 3,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns

Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
LEANDER, TX
moderncampground.com

One of the Country’s Largest Airstream Stores Opens in Austin

RV Retailer made history as it officially opened the new state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest dedicated Airstream stores in the US, Airstream of Austin (Texas). On Thursday, October 20, over 100 Airstreamers came from all across central Texas to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony and meet the leaders from Airstream.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin homes sales slow down as interest rates rise

The number of homes for sale in the Austin area is higher than it has been since 2011, but that does not mean it is a buyer's market. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates multiple times this year and that is slowing things down. The numbers from September show...
AUSTIN, TX
akinseagleseye.com

Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high

It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
AUSTIN, TX
wiareport.com

The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin program helps people become teachers quicker

AUSTIN, Texas - The teacher shortage continues here in Texas as well as across the country. That's why the University of Texas at Austin created UTeach for Texas, a program designed for people who already hold a STEM degree and allows them to become teachers in just seven months. Program...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE

