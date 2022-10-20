Read full article on original website
San Dieguito school district seeks Encinitas’ help with pool project
The San Dieguito Union High School District is looking for a partner to help fund a pool that could be used both by the district’s students and by the community, a district official told the City Council Wednesday, Oct. 19. “If there is interest, I would go back to...
Fewer San Diego students passed state exams this year than before the pandemic. Here’s how districts fared
Years of incremental improvements in student achievement on state exams were wiped out during the COVID-19 pandemic, with math suffering worse declines than English language arts, according to spring 2022 scores released by the state Monday hours after new national testing data revealed a similar trend. Newsletter. Get our essential...
International cheetah conservation leader to give talk at Wild Wonders ranch in Bonsall
For most of the past 20 years, cheetahs and cheetah conservation have been at the forefront of the education and fundraising programs at Wild Wonders, a wildlife conservation and education center in Bonsall. On Friday, Oct. 28, one of the world’s leading cheetah experts will be visiting the 5-acre ranch...
