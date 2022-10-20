Read full article on original website
Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town
NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
Meridian Theatre, The Theatre Company partner for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with a twist
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream is a classic performed all over the country, including here in the Brazos Valley. The Meridian Theatre and The Theatre Company are partnering to put on the production with a twist. This Saturday, the partnership brings Drunk Shakespeare to...
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
Runners lace up shoes for annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K benefiting heart surgeries
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Runners, joggers, and walkers made their way to Lot 50 on the campus of Texas A&M University Sunday afternoon for the 2nd annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K. The Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation is a nonprofit that was created to provide heart surgeries and...
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
Weather Whys: What are the layers of the atmosphere?
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Todays’s Weather Whys is focused on the different layers of the atmosphere, which many of you may already recognize from grade school. The official number of layers is up for debate, and we’re going to talk about two of the essential ones today. First...
Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
High speed internet sets kids up for success at Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from a first of its kind social impact program called Broadband for Good. This means that Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment...
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says a search for a missing person at Lake Somerville was suspended at sunset Sunday and will resume at daylight on Monday morning. Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at...
Layne’s VS Canes Chicken Battle
Just like UT and A&M, Layne’s and Canes have been fighting each other for the best comfort chicken and fries. Between Austin and College Station there’s a lot of ground to cover but the dispute has been egging on for ages. Rumor has it that Layne’s was the original Canes, so why has Layne’s been left in the dirt? I was inspired by Kate Knauff’s recent head to head comparison and decided to do my own The Layne’s vs. Canes Chicken Battle.
Bryan wins on the road over Midway 50-21
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Malcom Gooden returned under center for the Bryan Vikings and led them to a 50-21 win over Midway at Panther Stadium on Friday night. Bryan’s Jevalen Made’s touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Then with Bryan up 14-7, Gooden, who hurt his hand early this season, hits Tyson Turner for the touchdown to extend the Vikings’ advantage.
Former, current city council members want to be next mayor of Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the November 8th midterm elections will begin Monday morning, and many state and local offices are on the ballot including three men who want to be the next mayor of the city of Bryan. The candidates are Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike...
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez. Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud...
