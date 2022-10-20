ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live updates: Indiana 14, Rutgers 7 (Halftime)

HALFTIME -- Indiana 14, Rutgers 7. Indiana 14, Rutgers 7 (0:00) Brown breaks off a 12-yard run to start Rutgers' ensuing drive, but it's the farthest the series goes. Three-straight run plays is blown up by IU, and Allen uses his final two timeouts in an effort to give the offense one more chance. Korsak's punt is a beauty, though, as it rolls to Indiana's 10 for a 66-yard punt.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox

The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
wamwamfm.com

Concert Tomorrow Night at WHS Auditorium

The next show in the Washington Community Concert Series is set for tomorrow night in the Washington High School Auditorium, featuring “Pauly and the Goodfellas”, a salute to Rock and Soul. Tickets will be available at the door tomorrow night for $25. Based in Canada, band member Jamie Shearer tells us it is a step back in time with a modern flair…
WASHINGTON, IN
Shore News Network

This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school

TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database.  This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy