Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football vs. Rutgers — Live blog and discussion (Rutgers 24 Indiana 17 — FINAL)
IU football is at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. today to face Rutgers. Join us for updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on BTN and kicks off at around Noon Eastern. Refresh the page for updates before, during, and after...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Highlights, stats, Allen press conference after loss to Rutgers
Watch below as Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media after a 24-17 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon in New Jersey. Indiana led 14-7 at halftime. Further below are the final highlights and stats from the game. Indiana (3-5) has an open week coming up. TOM ALLEN...
What Indiana Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said Following Loss to Rutgers
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak addressed media following the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. Read his full transcript, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's Fall to Rutgers
Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media following the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
thedailyhoosier.com
Big picture, can IU football feel good about the direction it’s heading?
Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) wasted a good start in a 24-17 loss at Rutgers (4-3, 1-3). It’s IU’s fifth straight defeat, and barring a shocking upset of either Penn State or Ohio State, Indiana will miss a bowl game for the second consecutive season. The Hoosiers head...
Indiana Football: Time For a Change at Quarterback?
Indiana football suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Saturday at Rutgers, which raised questions on a possible change at quarterback away from Connor Bazelak.
247Sports
Live updates: Indiana 14, Rutgers 7 (Halftime)
HALFTIME -- Indiana 14, Rutgers 7. Indiana 14, Rutgers 7 (0:00) Brown breaks off a 12-yard run to start Rutgers' ensuing drive, but it's the farthest the series goes. Three-straight run plays is blown up by IU, and Allen uses his final two timeouts in an effort to give the offense one more chance. Korsak's punt is a beauty, though, as it rolls to Indiana's 10 for a 66-yard punt.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 top-50 guard Rakease Passmore to take Indiana official visit
The IU staff continues to bring in top prospects in the class of 2024, and that will continue into November. Jamie Shaw of On3 reported Friday class of 2024 top-50 shooting guard Rakease Passmore has scheduled an official visit Nov. 6-8 in Bloomington. Passmore confirmed the report with The Daily Hoosier.
Five-Star Montverde Prospect Asa Newell Taking Official Visit to Indiana
Indiana basketball will host an official visit this weekend for Asa Newell, a top-10 recruit from Montverde Academy.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox
The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
wamwamfm.com
Concert Tomorrow Night at WHS Auditorium
The next show in the Washington Community Concert Series is set for tomorrow night in the Washington High School Auditorium, featuring “Pauly and the Goodfellas”, a salute to Rock and Soul. Tickets will be available at the door tomorrow night for $25. Based in Canada, band member Jamie Shearer tells us it is a step back in time with a modern flair…
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school
TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database. This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Comments / 0