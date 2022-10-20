ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Apology accepted: Donovan Mitchell shows Cleveland Cavaliers how to shake off 'disaster'

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell’s personal tale of atonement concluded with chants of “MVP” filling Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He knew how fortunate he was to receive such adoration when he stepped to the free throw line to wrap up the Cavaliers’ 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards Sunday night. In the final 54 seconds...
CLEVELAND, OH
NECN

Linus Ullmark Has Been Bruins' Most Outstanding Player Through Five Games

Ullmark is establishing himself as Bruins' clear-cut No. 1 goalie with hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have begun the 2022-23 NHL season in high-flying fashion, earning a 4-1-0 record and scoring 22 goals in those first five games. The offensive depth has been fantastic....
BOSTON, MA

