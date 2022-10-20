Read full article on original website
Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18
Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Fairfield News: Break-In
2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
North Branford police investigating robbery at TD Bank on Foxon Rd
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At around 10:16 a.m. Saturday, the North Branford Police Department responded to a bank robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and red hat, according to police. The suspect handed a bank teller a note stating he had […]
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
Who was the Long Island serial killer and were they ever caught?
PERPETRATOR who killed more than a dozen victims over the course of two decades is often dubbed the Gilgo Beach Killer or the Craigslist Ripper. The victims' remains were uncovered in Long Island after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert resulted in a police search of the area along the Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County.
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts would-be catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $1,270 Worth Of Items From East Northport Store
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing merchandise valued at $1,270 from a Verizon store on Long Island. A man stole the items from the East Northport store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Man Nabbed In Groton With Backpack With Pipe Bombs, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after police allegedly found a backpack full of pipe bombs when responding to a medical call. The incident took place in New London County around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Groton. According to Det. Lt. David Miner, of the Groton Police Department, officers...
Woman Struck, Killed While Attempting To Repair Tire In Thomaston
A woman was killed while attempting to repair a flat tire on a busy Connecticut roadway. The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 3:35 p.m. in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Thomaston. State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 8 northbound between the Exit 39...
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
