Southampton, NY

PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18

Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
SAGAPONACK, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Break-In

2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
FAIRFIELD, CT
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
ROCKY POINT, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver

2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire


SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

