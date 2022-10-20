ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Blues introduce gold ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A new “Reverse Retro” jersey for the St. Louis Blues brings back an old-fashioned look with a new twist.

The St. Louis Blues revealed a gold “Reverse Retro” jersey for the 2022-23 season. It includes the team name floating around a singular blue musical note.

Some design elements are similar to the Blues’ Winter Classic jerseys from one season ago. The jersey’s design is based on an original prototype created ahead of the team’s inaugural 1967-68 season.

All 32 NHL teams released a “Revrse Retro” jersey concept Thursday as part of the league’s partnership with Adidas.

    A new "Reverse Retro" jersey for the St. Louis Blues brings back an old-fashioned look with a new twist. (Courtesy: St. Louis Blues)
    A new "Reverse Retro" jersey for the St. Louis Blues brings back an old-fashioned look with a new twist. (Courtesy: St. Louis Blues)
    A new "Reverse Retro" jersey for the St. Louis Blues brings back an old-fashioned look with a new twist. (Courtesy: St. Louis Blues)
    A new "Reverse Retro" jersey for the St. Louis Blues brings back an old-fashioned look with a new twist. (Courtesy: St. Louis Blues)

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide,” said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The Blues will wear this new edition of the Reverse Retro jersey seven times during the 2022-23 regular season beginning with the Nov. 17 game against the Washington Capitals. Other dates are Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim, Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg, Dec. 11 vs. Colorado, Dec. 29 vs. Chicago, Jan. 10 vs. Calgary and Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo.

Fans can pre-order the Reverse Retro jersey beginning at 11 a.m. at the STL Authentics Team Store or by visiting STLAuthentics.com. Jerseys and additional Reverse Retro gear – including hats, beanies, hoodies and T-shirts will be available at the Blues’ team store, STL Authentics, on Nov. 15.

