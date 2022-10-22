ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Mark Your Calendar: Automatic Student Loan Forgiveness Payments Start Processing Nov. 14

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuZ3_0igeG4Aa00

Of the 40 million Americans that President Biden says will receive relief as part of his administration’s student loan forgiveness program, a good amount will be eligible for automatic payments. Up to 8 million people in fact, according to Fortune.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
The Future of Finances: Gen Z and How They Relate to Money

If you’re one of them, you’ll want to mark Nov. 14 on the calendar — it’s the date when those payments will start processing.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, the government fully launched the application this week through which anyone with federal student loans can apply to seek up to $10,000 of their outstanding balance forgiven ($20,000 for those with Pell Grants). Already 8 million people have applied, according to Forbes.

But there are some who don’t need to fill the app out at all, as they are automatically eligible. According to Fortune, the group includes mostly individuals who filled out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) for the current school year — or already have an income-driven repayment plan set up for federal loans as their pertinent financial information is already on file.

Automatic Loan Forgiveness Recipients Receiving Email Confirmation

Many of those eligible for automatic loan forgiveness have also started receiving email confirmations of their status, as Fortune has reported.

“You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving student loan debt relief!” the email declares, according to those who have posted about the notification on social media. However, the government does warn that Nov. 14 is also the deadline for opting out, for anyone who chooses to do so.

However, there are some who don’t want the money: They live in states where the loan forgiveness would be taxed. In one notorious case, lawyer Frank Garrison of the Pacific Legal Foundation filed a civil case over the automatic relief payments for this reason.

Because of that lawsuit, the government now allows automatic recipients the chance to opt out by Nov. 14. Anyone who doesn’t do so will have their relief payment automatically processed, per Insider.

With the opt out deadline, that also means those automatic recipients also have to wait until this date for the government to start working on their case. However, if you want your loan relief to process before Nov. 14, you can still fill out the official app to get the process underway sooner.

It’s relatively easy to fill out and takes under two minutes, according to Forbes. The app is open through December 2023 and can be accessed here .

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

Though, per Insider, the Student Aid office says your best option is to fill the paperwork out by mid-November so that you can get the relief funds before loan repayments resume in January 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Mark Your Calendar: Automatic Student Loan Forgiveness Payments Start Processing Nov. 14

Comments / 74

Rebecca Absher
3d ago

The federal student loan system is broken. They charge interest at too high a rate and expect people to pay outrages tuition

Reply
14
Chris
2d ago

I hope it doesn't happen, but any automatic loan forgiveness is a budgetary item that has to be passed through Congress.

Reply(2)
6
sun shine
2d ago

I guess I'm gonna stop working so I don't have to pay taxes and go to school

Reply(1)
18
Related
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.

It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
205K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy