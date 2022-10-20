Former Opelousas police officer accused of beating Black teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21. The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added. Arrest documents show the shooting happened...
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say
A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
Former Opelousas cop convicted of malfeasance for battering man suffering mental health episode
A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office. Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts...
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identify alleged armed robber, burglar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reportedly trying to identify a man accused of armed robbery and burglary. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man pictured allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of a convenience store on Greenwell Springs Road.
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
