Driver summoned to court after rollover in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was summoned after a vehicle rollover on Main Road in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:20 p.m. Russell-Montgomery Police and State Police were called to a report of a rollover accident in the area of 46 Main Road in Montgomery. When crews arrived, the vehicle was off the road and on its side.

The driver was uninjured and will be summoned to court for motor vehicle charges.

