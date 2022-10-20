ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MA

Driver summoned to court after rollover in Montgomery

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IklV3_0igeEL1G00

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was summoned after a vehicle rollover on Main Road in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon.

Single-car crash on Amherst Rd. Wednesday

At around 4:20 p.m. Russell-Montgomery Police and State Police were called to a report of a rollover accident in the area of 46 Main Road in Montgomery. When crews arrived, the vehicle was off the road and on its side.

The driver was uninjured and will be summoned to court for motor vehicle charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash

New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
LENOX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge

A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Syracuse.com

Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake

Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
westernmassnews.com

2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
GRANVILLE, MA
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
NECN

1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting

Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
UXBRIDGE, MA
Quiet Corner Alerts

Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for Hours

Killingly, Conn.- Morning accident closed I-395 in both directions for over 2 hours Thursday morning. Shortly before 9 am Thursday morning, October 20th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with Moosup Fire Department and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 Northbound.
KILLINGLY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house

SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
SAUGERTIES, NY
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson. Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.
MONSON, MA
WTNH

54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that took place overnight on Thursday. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
newportdispatch.com

Crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
POWNAL, VT
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy