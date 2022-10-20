ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
AFP

Pakistan journalist dies in alleged Kenya police shooting: investigators

A top Pakistani news anchor was shot dead in Kenya -- allegedly by police -- just months after he fled his home country to avoid sedition charges, investigators said Monday. "I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique tweeted Monday.
The Associated Press

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which disperses radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim in phone calls with...
AFP

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the brutal two-year war. Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced their delegation's arrival in South Africa in a tweet late Sunday.  

