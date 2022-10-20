Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Pakistan journalist dies in alleged Kenya police shooting: investigators
A top Pakistani news anchor was shot dead in Kenya -- allegedly by police -- just months after he fled his home country to avoid sedition charges, investigators said Monday. "I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique tweeted Monday.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which disperses radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim in phone calls with...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: west dismisses Russia’s claim Ukraine will use ‘dirty bomb’
US and UK reject Russia’s ‘transparently false’ claim Kyiv will use radioactive material
Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the brutal two-year war. Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced their delegation's arrival in South Africa in a tweet late Sunday.
