Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnews.biz
Roman H. Sundermann
Roman H. Sundermann, age 97 of Melrose, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Sauk Centre, Minnesota surrounded by family. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. Roman Henry Sundermann was born September 22, 1925, in Melrose,...
hometownnews.biz
Delbert Wieling
Delbert Wieling of Melrose, Minnesota passed away on October 15, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born on October 12, 1942, in Melrose, Minnesota where he grew up in New Munich, MN on the family farm. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1961. He then graduated with...
hometownnews.biz
Barbara J. “Buns” Essler
Barbara J. “Buns” Essler, age 70 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Per Barb’s request, the family will have a private service. Barbara Jean Louden was born May 7, 1952 in...
hometownnews.biz
Edmund “Ed” Roman Harren
Edmund “Ed” Roman Harren, 90, of Freeport, MN, died on October 22, 2022 at his home in Freeport, MN surrounded by his family. A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague, Ed was born on March 27, 1932 in St. Francis, MN (rural Freeport, Stearns County) to John G. and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren, the fourth of eight children.
hometownnews.biz
Vernon J. Bentfield
Vernon J. Bentfield, age 84 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in Orange Township, Douglas County, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at St. Alexius Catholic Church in...
Comments / 0