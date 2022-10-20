ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SFGate

New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
LAKE FOREST, CA
SFGate

Kerry: US not 'obstructing' talk of climate compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry insisted Tuesday the United States was open to seeking middle ground on a controversy that threatens to overtake an upcoming world climate summit: a growing demand from poorer countries that the United States and other richer countries pay compensation as the culprits most responsible for wrecking the Earth's climate.
WASHINGTON STATE

