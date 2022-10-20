ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue saves dog from fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Hagan Rd. in Loris just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to a post from the department, an outside fire extended to a camper. The fire was...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy