FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
wpde.com
Historic Myrtle Beach neighborhood, former Air Force base celebrates 20 year anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seagate Village, located along the southern end of the Grand Strand, is a historic area in Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, neighbors living in Seagate Village and across the Grand Strand, celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the neighborhood that took over a notable site.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
wpde.com
'There's hope for tomorrow': Hundreds walk for suicide prevention in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds of people took part in the 12th annual Myrtle Beach Out of the Darkness Walk at Broadway At The Beach. The event was held to bring awareness to suicide prevention and raise money for mental health resources. While this walk only took place...
WMBF
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
wpde.com
Dillon woman questions how ex-spouse can be sworn in for public office with pending charge
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Sasha Price is questioning how her ex-husband can be sworn into office on the Latta town council when he still has a pending charge. Steven Brad Coward was charged in September 2020 with criminal domestic violence first-degree, according to court records. A police report said...
wpde.com
Horry Co. animal rescue hosts 2nd Fall Festival in hopes to build new shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members are helping Kind Keeper Animal Rescue raise money for their building. The shelter held its 2nd annual fall festival Sunday. Festival-goers got the opportunity to play games and win prizes while enjoying live music. The shelters marketing coordinator says the event is...
Oceanfront South Carolina condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
wpde.com
SC pastor arrested on nearly a dozen charges in decades-old case involving children
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An Andrews-area pastor was arrested Thursday on 11 warrants from Maryland in connection to a decades-old case involving minors, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested at his home on Gapway Road without incident, deputies say. He...
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
wpde.com
Horry County residents prepare for early voting polls to open Monday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina General Election is quickly approaching and if you don't think you'll be able to make it to the polls on Nov. 8, don't worry- there is an alternative option for you. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said they began...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue saves dog from fire in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Hagan Rd. in Loris just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to a post from the department, an outside fire extended to a camper. The fire was...
wpde.com
MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
WMBF
‘This is one that I’ll never forget:’ Myrtle Beach Police Chief gives 1-on-1 interview on Brittanee Drexel case
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For over half of the roughly two decades Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock has been in law enforcement, Brittanee Drexel’s case has existed. Prock was assigned to the case in 2013, four years after Drexel went missing, and one year after Raymond Moody, Drexel’s killer was named a person of interest.
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
wpde.com
'It's huge for this community': volunteers spend day renovating Finklea Center in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of volunteers got to work today, sprucing up and adding to the Finklea Alumni Community Center in Loris. The United Way of Horry County painted sidewalks, planted flowers, and even installed a full-size basketball court as part of their annual Day of Giving. Etta...
