ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Leo celebrates fall season with first annual market

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County. Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main. Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Run in costume: Girls on the Run running program holding 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local organization that teaches girls to be “joyful, healthy and confident” is set to hold its season-ending 5K the day before Halloween – and you can participate IN COSTUME. Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana will hold its Fall...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc12.com

New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Salvation Army in search of bell ringers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet the Candidates: Jorge Fernandez

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re slowly getting closer to the election and as your local election headquarters, we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Democrat Jorge Fernandez is running for District 3’s Allen County Commissioners seat. Learn more about him in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy