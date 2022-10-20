Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
WANE-TV
YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
WANE-TV
Leo celebrates fall season with first annual market
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County. Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main. Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as...
WANE-TV
Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
WANE-TV
Run in costume: Girls on the Run running program holding 5K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local organization that teaches girls to be “joyful, healthy and confident” is set to hold its season-ending 5K the day before Halloween – and you can participate IN COSTUME. Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana will hold its Fall...
WANE-TV
ACME by Full Circle opens its doors for a tour and a taste of the new menu
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can take a tour of the newly renovated ACME by Full Circle during an event Sunday afternoon ahead of the restaurant’s official opening. A staple of Fort Wayne found on East State Boulevard, it was known for years as ACME Bar and Grill before the nostalgic spot closed in 2021.
WANE-TV
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WANE-TV
Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
GOTW Extended Highlights/Interview: Columbia City vs Wayne
Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to advance to next week's sectional semifinal round.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
10/22 Volleyball Regional Scoreboard – Bellmont, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood advance
Bellmont, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood each earned regional titles and advanced to next weekend's semi-state round.
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Jorge Fernandez
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re slowly getting closer to the election and as your local election headquarters, we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Democrat Jorge Fernandez is running for District 3’s Allen County Commissioners seat. Learn more about him in...
Comments / 0