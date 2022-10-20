ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem

Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KC Johnson: It's Time Bulls Start Javonte Green Over Patrick Williams

KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
Serena Williams Says Chances of Comeback Are ‘Very High'

Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she...
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
PHOENIX, AZ
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears Stand Before Game Vs. Patriots

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves ‘Very Hard Decisions'

Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears-Patriots NFL Week 7 Game: 3 Keys for Win on Monday Night Football

3 keys for Bears to beat Pats on MNFscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.
