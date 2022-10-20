Read full article on original website
NBA Admits Missed Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Attempt
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. But it was a costly one. The report, which is one of the litany...
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tyler Johnson: Blackhawks' Locker Room ‘a Lot More Fun This Year'
Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest. The most notable reasons...
Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
KC Johnson: It's Time Bulls Start Javonte Green Over Patrick Williams
KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
Serena Williams Says Chances of Comeback Are ‘Very High'
Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she...
NFL Week 7 winners and losers: Bengals offense returns to form; Packers more than receiver away
While the Cincinnati Bengals offense had a big day against the Atlanta Falcons, the Green Bay Packers are more than a receiver away from contention.
Austin Beats FC Dallas 2-1 to Make MLS Western Conference Final
Moussa Djitté and Sebastián Driussi scored three minutes apart in the first half and Austin FC defeated FC Dallas 2-1 on Sunday night in a Western Conference semifinal of the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 2 seed Austin advances to the conference final against No. 1 seed LAFC on...
Blackhawks ‘Dodge a Bullet' in Comeback Win But Continue to Show Resilience
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each...
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Giants, Jets Continue to Roll
NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that.
Cavaliers Spoil Bulls' Home Opener, Zach LaVine's Debut With Rout
10 observations: Cavs spoil Bulls home opener, LaVine debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' home opener Saturday night began with a thunderous crowd environment, but ended in a rout, 128-96 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are 10 observations from a game that dropped the...
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears Stand Before Game Vs. Patriots
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves ‘Very Hard Decisions'
Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.
Bears-Patriots NFL Week 7 Game: 3 Keys for Win on Monday Night Football
3 keys for Bears to beat Pats on MNFscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.
