Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation

By Brad Dress
 5 days ago

The family of one of the victims who died during the crowd crush at an Astroworld concert last year has settled a lawsuit filed against rapper Travis Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and other defendants.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta, announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“The terms are confidential,” Buzbee wrote. “Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The lawsuit filed last November had named Scott, Live Nation, Apple and rapper Drake, who was also at the concert. The family had sought $750 million in damages.

Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which was hosted by Live Nation in November. Scott was performing during the surge.

Among the victims was a 9-year-old boy.

Around 500 lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation and Scott, who has been heavily criticized for not doing enough to stop the crush. Scott apologized for his role in the deadly incident and even offered to cover the funeral expenses for the victim’s families, many of whom declined the offer.

Acosta, a huge fan of hip-hop, had traveled to the concert from Washington state. His father, Edgar Acosta, told local Houston outlet KHOU 11 his son was studying to become a computer scientist.

Axel Acosta died from compressive asphyxiation, as the air was squeezed out of his body amid the crowd surge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

