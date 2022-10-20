Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Eye Condition Is Reportedly Caused By Aging
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accomplished some extraordinary things in his lifetime. He built a company that at one point, was veering toward bankruptcy, and turned it into a trillion-dollar empire. Let’s also not forget that Bezos now owns one of the largest newspapers to date, The Washington Post, which he purchased for $250 million.
50/30/20 Is a Popular Budgeting Model — But Does It Work?
Inflation. Recession. Skyrocketing gas prices. Soaring interest rates. Every day you turn on the TV, news of the worsening economy is enough to make you want to go back to bed and pull the covers over your head. Article continues below advertisement. With the rising costs of literally everything, now...
COVID-19 Stimulus Payments Are Still Available for Some, But Not for Long
Some people who have little to no income may be eligible for a remaining COVID-19 pandemic stimulus check once they take action. This lingering benefit isn’t available for long, so it’s important to take advantage of it sooner rather than later. Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible for an economic impact payment and how to get it.
Wholesale Inflation Is Making Headlines — Here's What It Means for You
The cost of living is the highest it has been in 40 years. Everywhere you turn, there is news about rising inflation. Now, news outlets are talking about growing “wholesale inflation.”. Article continues below advertisement. What is wholesale inflation, and how does it impact you as a consumer? Let’s...
Thinking About Buying a Home? Interest Rates Could Go Down in 2023
If the price of buying a home is out of your reach right now, wait a year. Things may be better in 2023. Economists with the Mortgage Bankers Association say a pending recession could result in a drop in home prices and mortgage rates. Article continues below advertisement. As of...
You're Not Crazy — If You Live in the South, Inflation Is Worse
When it comes to inflation, everyone is feeling added financial pressure — especially when it comes to the prices of goods and services. However, according to regional inflation data, inflation in the United States is worse in the south, combating the often-lower cost of living that some areas of states in the south are known for.
How to Calculate Your Personal Inflation Rate — and Use It to Budget Better
The cost of living across the United States is up 8.2 percent in the 12 months ending in September according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). As individual consumers, knowing the broad inflation rate helps us paint a picture of the economy as it stands, but it doesn’t cater to everyone.
Salary Transparency Is a Good Thing — And It’s Here to Stay
To date, salary transparency is becoming more normalized in the office and job market — for good reason (the data speaks for itself). In fact, many states and companies have made their own laws and standards to keep it. Article continues below advertisement. Arguments against pay transparency say employees...
OPEC Is Cutting Oil Production — Expect Higher Energy Costs This Winter
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is cutting oil production, but why?. Is the decision political or based on supply and demand?. Here are the reasons behind the decision from the international oil cartel and its allies — plus what it means for oil prices across the globe.
Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 in Sign-On Bonuses — But It's Not Paid out Right Away
Amazon is amping up its efforts to fill the vacant positions it has by offering sign-on bonuses for select job types. It’s also providing competitive pay rates for those who apply and are chosen to fill the slots. Amazon currently has over 100 positions open that offer a sign-on...
Apple’s Goldman Sachs Savings Account Is Coming — How It Will Work
More than three years after Apple launched the physical Apple Card, the service continues to thrive, boasting at least 6.7 million users in the U.S. Now, Apple is expanding its partnership with Goldman Sachs by launching a forthcoming savings account. Article continues below advertisement. Apple Card holders will be able...
Are Budgeting Apps Safe? Take These Steps to Protect Your Data
When it comes to managing your money, there are several budgeting apps available that link directly to your bank account and credit cards to track your expenses. Although budgeting apps can give you a clear picture of your spending habits, is it safe to share all of your financial information with a budgeting app? Keep reading to find out how to protect your financial information.
Here Are the Best Seasonal Jobs for College Students as the Holidays Approach
College students, whether they’ve taken out student loans or not, always need some money to fund their lives. You might need to build up cash over the coming holiday break to buy next semester’s textbooks or to help pay your living expenses. Article continues below advertisement. Fortunately, plenty...
How Do Millennials and Gen Zers Compare When It Comes to Retirement Savings? You Might Be Surprised
It’s time to put generational stereotypes aside. The unfounded notion that all Gen Z folks in the workplace aren't able to act professionally and hold down a steady income — and that all Millennials are lazy and spend too much on coffee and avocado toast — is simply untrue.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0