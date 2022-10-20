Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 Roster
On Apr. 28, 2014, Brad Treliving became the general manager of the Calgary Flames. In eight seasons since taking over the club, he has been busy turning over the roster in pursuit of another Stanley Cup championship. Through the NHL Entry Draft, free agency, and trade deadlines, he has the Flames on the verge of success with one of their best rosters in decades.
The Hockey Writers
Kessel Ties Ironman Streak in Golden Knights Win vs. Maple Leafs
Coming off an underwhelming performance in their 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back with a dominant showing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win on Monday night (Oct. 24), bringing their record to 5-2-0 to start the 2022-23 season. All...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Questions Arise Amid Early Losing Streak
As it stands right now, the New York Islanders are in the basement of the Eastern Conference six games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. At 2-4-0, it’s been a difficult start for the Islanders, who had high expectations for themselves, as did many fans and those in the media. With a lineup in flux and mixed-bag performances game to game as well as up and down the roster, it may be some time before we see what this team is truly made of. And while it’s not all doom and gloom, it isn’t not looking good for the Islanders as they head into a difficult stretch of the schedule.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canucks, Islanders, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Laine is set to return for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are said to be a team that will be looking to add one of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks: 5 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip
Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Can Build Upon Positive Momentum With 4 Games This Week
The Minnesota Wild are in the process of trying to get their season back on track after scraping together three points in their last two games. A rough start saw them drop three in a row at home to open the 2022-23 season as the entire team struggled to find their footing. The defense and goaltending have dropped the team to dead last in the NHL in goals-against-average (GAA), with Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson combining to allow 27 goals against in only five games played.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
The Hockey Writers
Wild See Positives From Calen Addison in Otherwise Rough Week
This past week of hockey saw the Minnesota Wild finally get their first win under their belt but they aren’t down the rocky slope just yet. Out of three games played, they won one and lost the other two but thankfully the final scores are getting closer instead of the blowouts they’d been facing. Unfortunately, they are still struggling with their goaltending and letting in too many goals.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 10/24/22
After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 22, the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0) are the NHL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Torey Krug (1) opened the scoring at 5:04 in the first period with a power-play (PP) goal to make it 1-0. Neither team scored again until the third period when Justin Faulk (3) sailed a 200-foot shot into the Oilers’ empty net with just 1:02 remaining to seal the game. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the shutout, improving his save percentage (SV%) to .940 and his goals-against average (GAA) to 1.65. The team collectively held both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to five total shots.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils’ Takeaways From 2-1 Victory Over the Sharks
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up an impressive week by winning three consecutive games. On Saturday afternoon they hosted the visiting San Jose Sharks and earned their third victory of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 2-1. Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer lit the lamp while Jesper Bratt kept his point streak alive with eight assists in his first five games of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Beer League Chronicle: In Search of a Goal, the Finale
In previous editions of this column, I introduced readers to my brief career as a beer league hockey player. To catch you up in three short paragraphs:. I’m entering my fourth season of adult league hockey in suburban Denver. I’m the captain of a team called Blucifer’s Devils (the B’Devils for short) in my local rink’s D3 league, which is the lowest level of play they offer. In the more than 60 games I’ve played with the B’Devils to this point, I have not scored a single goal. None. Nada. Nothing.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Dominating Win vs Penguins – 10/24/22
The Edmonton Oilers started their Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the right note, actually scoring the first goal. The game quickly changed and the Penguins went up 3-1 early in the second period. The first period was owned by Pittsburgh but the Oilers managed to keep themselves in the game.
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From the Oilers’ First 5 Games
The Edmonton Oilers have only won two out of their first five games of the season and were shut out by the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 22. However, there’s no need to panic just yet. It’s still very early in the season and it’s only a matter of time before their execution improves and their offence starts to click. That said, here are five notable observations on the Oilers’ 2022-23 season so far.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Prospect Schaefer Having Sensational Start to WHL Season
The Edmonton Oilers didn’t have a pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Ditto for the third round as well as the fourth round. From first overall through pick No. 157, the only selection Edmonton had was the last pick of Round 1 (No. 32). And considering they wouldn’t have another opportunity to make a selection until the fifth round, the pressure was on for the Oilers to hit a home run with No. 32.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Montreal Canadiens – 10/24/22
The Minnesota Wild are back in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens in the first of the four games this week as part of their east coast trip that started with the Wild squeezing a point out of the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22, giving them points in consecutive contests after dropping the first three games to start the season. While the Canadiens might seem like an easier target than the Bruins, the winners of the 2022 draft lottery are off to a better start than most expected.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Entire Lineup Contributing Offensively
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is expected to score goals. He always has, and now he leads the NHL with seven through six games. However, seven other Lightning players have lit the lamp this season. With all four lines and the defense scoring, the team can be more opportunistic...
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Not Playing Up to Potential…Yet
After the first five games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are off to a below-average start. Going into the final week of October, they are 2-3 and currently sit in 5th place in the Pacific Division. In previous seasons, a 2-3 record wouldn’t be considered too bad, but not anymore.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 10/25/22
The New York Rangers (3-2-1) will enter Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche (3-2-1) after back-to-back losses at home – a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20 followed by a 5-1 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 23. Jaroslav Halak received his second start and was not impressive, allowing five goals on 21 shots. The 37-year-old backup may get an opportunity to redeem himself on Oct. 26 against the New York Islanders given that the Rangers have another set of back-to-back games on the horizon. However, after a game off, Shesterkin should get the start against the defending Stanley Cup champions tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Trade Candidates if Losing Streak Continues
Last week was not kind to the Vancouver Canucks as they finished their first road trip of the season with only two of a possible 10 points and then lost both games on their brief two-game homestand 5-1 and 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes respectively. They now sit as the only team without a win on the season at 0-5-2 and are off to the worst start in franchise history having lost their first seven games.
Comments / 0