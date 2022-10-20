Read full article on original website
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Duluth Haunted Ship makes special, scary room for one special volunteer
The William A. Irvin Haunted Ship is a Halloween staple in Duluth. With nearly 30 years of frights, the attraction has something for everyone. “We welcome everyone here to the haunt no matter what happened in their life,” Steve Rankila, head of ship operations, said. Rankila said Halloween is meant for everyone to enjoy. That includes Annabelle Stowman. She has volunteered with the Haunted Ship for the past five years, but it hasn’t always been easy.
Teen Alerts Family To House Fire Likely Started By Grill In Gary-New Duluth
GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn. — A home in Gary-New Duluth was incinerated by a fire early Sunday morning, but everyone got out safely thanks to one teen who spotted the danger. Firefighters were called out to the fire at a house on the 1500-block of 101st Avenue West just after 12:30 a.m.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire
A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk
DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Family Owned Farm Transitions from Flowers to Holiday Wreaths
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Although summer gardening is over Duluth Flower Farm staff are busy transitioning to their fall and winter seasons. The owners of Duluth Flower Farm spend this time of the year getting ready for a busy holiday wreath rush. In the fall they go by Balsam Wreath and take tree branches and turn them into spectacular arrangements.
Minnesota Railroad Disrupted By Photographers on Railroad Tracks
A lot of people like to take photos near railroad tracks. This has always been a bad idea. I found an article that says over 20 people have died while taking their photos on a railroad track in the last year. Trains can't stop on a dime, in fact, it can take about a mile for a train to stop. You would think that you would hear a train coming in plenty of time, but that's not always the case.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Court Sentences Former Stone Lake Man On Amended Charge In Hemp Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a plea from Logan Melton, formerly of Stone Lake, WI, to an amended charge in a case that was filed after he allegedly stole hemp plants from a Washburn County hemp farm. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Skywalk near Essentia reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
Windy with thunderstorms as system moves in on Sunday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 21, 2022. A large system will move through the Northland Sunday into Tuesday. This will bring gusty winds and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. We expect showers and storms to develop in the evening and continue through the night. There still remains the possibility that some storms may be strong. Monday will likely still see rain with windy conditions.
James “Jimbo” Pryatel
James “Jimbo” Pryatel, 59, of Hibbing, formerly of Ely, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on August 14, 1963 to Joseph Patrick Pryatel and Mary Elaine “Bubsy” Leustek. James is survived by his mother, his daughter Destiny, several grandchildren, brother, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cortney and father Joseph.
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
