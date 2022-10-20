ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
palmcoastobserver.com

Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
PALM COAST, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire

A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
OCALA, FL
Bay News 9

Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach to host hurricane information forum for residents

Do you want to know more about what happened in Flagler Beach during Hurricane Ian? How did the city, county and our community partners respond to the Hurricane? Do you have any follow-up questions?. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the city of Flagler Beach will be hosting a Hurricane Information Forum for...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Vincent Cautero

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Dates of Service: 1961-1962 (Reserve 1962-1967) Rank/Occupation: Private First Class/Ordnance Supply Specialist. Hometown: Landing, New Jersey. Vincent Cautero was a talented baseball player, and at 17 years of...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

