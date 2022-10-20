How to think about USC football's next month of competition and roster management

In many ways, USC football’s season can be viewed as a one-month challenge. Today is Thursday, Oct. 20. The Trojans’ next game is on Oct. 29 against Arizona, a game which could become tricky if the USC defense is not able to improve. However, Arizona’s defense is so awful that USC should be able to score as many points as it needs to in Tucson.

If we are being realistic, USC should not have to sweat out the Arizona game into the final few minutes of regulation. That kind of scenario should only happen against particularly good teams.

The next particularly good team USC faces on the 2022 schedule is UCLA. That game is on Nov. 19, so it’s basically one month away. USC’s season can therefore be thought of as a one-month process and journey leading up to the UCLA battle in Pasadena.

We talked about this with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.