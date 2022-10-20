SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m."One of the reasons why we felt the earthquake so strongly even though it was a 5.1 is that it was a shallow earthquake," Kimberly Blisniak of the San Jose State geology department said.Dr. Annemarie Baltay from the USGS said the Calaveras Fault...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO