NEW YORK -- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect involved in Monday's stray-bullet shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Brooklyn.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the woman's cousin who said she's now home recuperating, but she's in a lot of pain and traumatized.The victim was minding her own business standing in front of a grocery store when she was hit by the stray bullet, the cousin said.The video shows the person police say they are looking for. The man, who is seen on the footage wearing a red, white and black jacket, got into an argument with a...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO