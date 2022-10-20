Read full article on original website
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
Free Treats, No Tricks: Your Halloween Fun Guide for Killeen, Texas
If you are wondering about free, fun things to do in Belton, Temple, and Killeen, Texas this Halloween, keep scrolling. Things may be a little confusing this year, since Halloween falls on a Monday, but there are a lot of events throughout the last weekend of October to choose from in Central Texas that are wallet-friendly.
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
Temple, Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Take Toddler From Store
One woman in Temple is in custody after her alleged actions at a grocery store on Saturday, October 22nd. According to KWKT and KWTX Officers were called to the grocery store in the 1300 block of West Adams. Reports stated that the women was yelling at customers. When officers arrived at the area and entered the store, customers pointed out where the individual was.
Get Your Bagpipes Ready for the Scottish Highland Games in Salado, Texas
Don your tartans and get ready for the caber toss! The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games are coming to Salado, Texas November 11 through the 13th. The Scottish Gathering has been a Salado tradition for decades, and is far more than a party. It's a celebration of Scottish heritage complete with traditional games, a colorful clan tent village, genealogy and tartan history, and so much more. Oh, and of course the bag pipes will be out!
Meet Jake Wright, the Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan in Killeen, Texas
MEET JAKE WRIGHT - KILLEEN'S #1 DALLAS COWBOYS FAN. Just look at this mobile monument to America's Team. Jake had every inch of his SUV plastered with Cowboys regalia. This car is exactly what you think a Dallas fanatic would drive. From the tires to the roof, and even the interior, this man's ride leaves no room for doubt about who he's rooting for on the good days and the bad.
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
10 Halloween Attractions You Have To Do This Weekend & Next Around Killeen, Texas
If you are like me and are still trying to figure out what to do in the Killeen, TX area for yourself or with your family for Halloween, I narrowed down my search to events or attractions that were close enough to get out and still be able to enjoy some fun! I may not make to them all, but we sure will check out a few! Scroll down to see what I came up with. Happy Haunting!
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Shocking: Round Rock, Texas Administrator Allegedly Videoed Pushing Student
A incident at a Round Rock, Texas school has resulted in an investigation that removed one administrator from the campus grounds. The incident in question had happened earlier this year, in the month of May. The Incident Described. KXAN has the details of what happened in the school, GOALS Learning...
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas
Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
Ninjas in Austin, Texas? One Business Swoops Into The Area
Remember we were all little and saw ninjas for the first time? Weren't they some of the coolest things we've ever seen? Which lead some of to us to wanting to actually be ninjas later in life. Unfortunately, that really isn't a viable career choice. So some of us have...
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas Shares Next Steps After Fire
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas is trying to help those who lost vehicles and other valuable items during the grass fire at their parking area over the weekend. The Robinson family is also collecting donations of car seats for those who lost theirs in the fire. Robinson Family Farm...
Third Rock And Roll Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Killeen, Texas
One thing that we all certainly love about Central Texas is of course, the local businesses that inhabit the area. We all have our favorites of course. One of our favorites of course being Los Compadres. But what if you aren't feeling tacos? There's various other places to get food...
A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire
A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
