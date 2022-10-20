Read full article on original website
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, October 24, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report. The City Code relating to U.S. Flags not changed. A new K through 8th school C.U.P. tabled. The Rosewood Lane Regional Pond Project moves ahead. Call for bids on Broadway Sidewalk Project. Guidelines for...
Drive-by shooting investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police investigated a drive-by shooting Friday night. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says around 9 p.m. there was a call to police about gunshots in the 700 Block of Southwest 7th Street, near Kennedy Elementary. Felt says there were no reports of any injuries. On social media a home owner posted pictures of a bullet hole in the side of her garage.
Richmond man seriously hurt in chainsaw accident
(Richmond MN-) A Richmond man is hospitalized after a chainsaw accident Thursday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 71-year-old Larry Gorecki accidently cut his leg with the chainsaw near his home on Mapleview Road in Farming Township around 5:40 p.m. He was unable to stop the bleeding and briefly lost consciousness. His wife Patricia, who was with him, transported him out of the woods on a tractor and met up with first responders who provided medical attention until a helicopter arrived and flew Gorecki to St.Cloud Hospital.
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
Police seeking to ID men on computer of St. John's University student missing since 2002
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of more than two-dozen men who could potentially provide answers surrounding a missing man last seen leaving a college party in 2002. The sheriff's office issued a release Friday as we approach the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Joshua Guimond,...
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
Fire Destroys Contents in Church Outbuilding
Crews were called to a fire in an outbuilding on church property northwest of Kimball Saturday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at just after 2pm, they received a call regarding a possible structure fire at 10651 CR 8 in the townsite of Marty in Maine Prairie Township.
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Detectives ask for help with new clues in case of missing Josh Guimond
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- Detectives Friday are asking for help identifying people seen in images related to a two-decades-old case.Josh Guimond hasn't been seen since he left a college gathering with friends at St. Johns University on the evening of Nov. 9, 2002.RELATED: 'It Can Be Solved': 17 Years On, Search For St. John's Student Josh Guimond ContinuesInvestigators say they found several pictures of individuals on Josh's computer after his disappearance and are asking the public if they recognize any of those pictured.Anyone with information related to Josh's disappearance or the identities of those pictured is asked to contact Investigator Struffert with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3700 or submit a tip online.
