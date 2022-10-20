ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

spectrumnews1.com

Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Coachella and Stagecoach festival locals-only passes available for residents

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) — Coachella Valley residents Monday can buy general admission passes to the Stagecoach and Coachella Music and Arts festivals. Exclusive passes for area residents for both festivals became available Monday morning at 10 a.m. with a four-pass limit for the Coachella festival and an eight-pass limit for the Stagecoach festival.
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine voters crossing the aisle in Senate race

OHIO — While election season can appear polarizing for many Ohioans, results from a recent poll including both the race for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, showed there are many voters who said they plan to vote for both Mike DeWine and Tim Ryan. According to...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Recent tragedy highlights concern, need for more mobile crisis units

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Questions and concerns are being raised around more social service presence after a Nicholasville Police Department-involved incident unfortunately led to the death of a suicidal person. What You Need To Know. Kentucky State Police are investigating after Nicholasville police shot and killed an armed man they...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

As gas prices fall, how low could they go?

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
WISCONSIN STATE

