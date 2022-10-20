ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Outsider.com

Former Penn State Linebacker Dies at 34

The Penn State Nittany Lion community is mourning the loss of former linebacker Bani Gbadyu after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu was 34 years of age. The news was shared by friends, as well as teammates of the former college football player shared the news online. Since then the fanbase has responded in kind.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Halloween Festivities Return Across Centre County

With less than a week to go until Halloween, communities across Centre County are gearing up for another action-packed holiday full of trick-or-treating. From Boalsburg to Bellefonte, here’s what you can expect in the Centre Region as All Hallow’s Eve approaches. Trick-or-Treating. Trick-or-treating is back in full swing...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Penn State Bullies Minnesota 45-17 in Bounce-Back White Out Win

No. 16 Penn State (6-1, Big Ten 3-1) made easy work of Minnesota (4-3, Big Ten 1-3) on Saturday night, taking the Gophers down 45-17 in front of a Beaver Stadium White Out crowd of 109,817. After a slow start, Sean Clifford finished his day completing 23-of-31 passes for 295...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-17 Win over Minnesota

Penn State won on Saturday night to the tune of a 45-17 beating of Minnesota that helped put a bit more pep in the Nittany Lions’ step after an equally lopsided loss just seven days ago. It wasn’t all perfect at Beaver Stadium but it sure was much better than what the Nittany Lions had put on display the past few weeks. A win is a win and the grades are the grades.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Can you help identify this person?

Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
NorthcentralPA.com

Interstate 80 closes for crash

Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
UNION COUNTY, PA

