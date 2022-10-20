ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Column: A new era begins for St. Helens waterfront

By Rick Scholl Chronicle Guest Column
The St. Helens Chronicle
 5 days ago

After almost a decade of behind-the-scenes work, the first phase of construction is about to start on the St. Helens Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

I hope you are as excited as I am about this amazing project. From the beginning, the city’s goal has been to reconnect you to the waterfront and reimagine the economic future of our community, and we are about to see that start to take place.

Mills and industry were the heart of our city for decades. When the mills closed in the early 2000s, St. Helens lost many local living-wage jobs and vital tax dollars. Over 200 acres of riverfront property sat vacant and remained fenced off from public access as the properties continued to be privately-owned.

The St. Helens City Council and city staff recognized that this was not the best use for those properties. In 2015, the City of St. Helens purchased the properties and started a planning process that would take seven years to finally move to the construction phase.

You’ve probably heard me say it before. Government can be very slow sometimes and that can be frustrating for a lot of people but projects the size of our Waterfront Redevelopment Project are complex and have many moving pieces.

The process

Our staff and Council have spent years gathering community feedback and working with consultants who are experts in their fields. We have been working with regional, state, and federal agencies, applying for grants and receiving funding to study the sites and develop big-picture plans, and finally, creating detailed renderings that make sense for different areas of the waterfront. This has taken time to ensure that we get it right.

This has brought us to where we are today: about to break ground on phase one of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project. This specific project will act as the gateway to everything else that’s to come. The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will improve existing streets and intersections in our Riverfront District, build better infrastructure for pedestrians, increase parking in the area, and extend utilities onto the old Boise Veneer Property, what we are now calling the Riverfront Property.

Construction is scheduled to start in November 2022 on this project and will take about two years to complete. Moore Excavation, Inc. is our contractor for the first phase of work. The City is currently working with the contractor and the various utility providers to create a timeline of construction that makes the most sense and is the least disruptive to area businesses and residents.

Public engagement

City staff will be on foot the week of October 17, going door-to-door to residences and businesses in the project area to invite people to two special meetings on October 24. We will be hosting a business meeting at 1 p.m. and a neighborhood meeting at 5 p.m. so that people in the area can hear information about the project, learn how we will communicate with them about construction impacts and detours, and find out ways we plan to support businesses during construction.

No matter what, we know that construction is going to be disruptive and will have impacts to everyone who lives, works, or visits the area. But we also know that if we can all work together through this phase of construction, the long-term benefits of our waterfront redevelopment efforts will be huge. Look around the region and you will see riverfront communities in places like Camas, Hood River, and Vancouver transform vacant waterfronts into thriving areas that attract new business and provide public spaces with boardwalks, parks, and other amenities that are a destination for their community and visitors.

The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will set the infrastructure groundwork for our upcoming Riverwalk Project and eventual private development on the Riverfront Property. The Riverwalk Project should begin construction later in 2023. This is the project that will bring us an expanded Columbia View Park, new amphitheater stage, and the start of a public river walk that runs along the edge of the Columbia River.

Exciting things are happening in St. Helens. I invite you to join me in celebrating this new phase at our upcoming groundbreaking ceremony on November 2 at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South 1st Street and St. Helens Street.

Finally, if you’re interested in staying informed about all our waterfront efforts, we’ve created a new newsletter for you. You can sign up for the City’s waterfront newsletter at www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/waterfront-redevelopment-newsletter. We will be using this newsletter to send out updates about construction timelines, road detours, and other project information, as well as announcements and information about future waterfront projects.

Rick Scholl is the Mayor of St. Helens. He may be reached at 503-397-6272.

The St. Helens Chronicle

