Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
ohmymag.co.uk

Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future

We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rhino Gets Whipped Around a Full 360° After Being Struck by Huge Truck

Here in the United States, one of our biggest concerns while driving—in rural and urban areas alike—is hitting a deer. Slam into a deer on the highway at 60 to 70 miles per hour and there’s a good chance you’ll at least need to replace some parts on your car, if not your entire grill. However, drivers in India have an even bigger issue to contend with and that’s road-crossing rhinos. A viral video captures the moment a truck absolutely nails a full-grown rhino and completely turns the massive animal a full 360°. Check out the insane encounter below.
Outsider.com

‘Blonde’ Wolf Captured on Trail Cam in Extremely Rare Video: WATCH

Wild trail-cam footage captured a very rare sight recently as a uniquely blonde wolf saunters past. The clip, which was shared on the social media site by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shares the moment the lightly hued animal comes into view, investigating a stone stuck in the ground as it explores the wilderness.

