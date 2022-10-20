ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With

George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime. The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Good Nurse’ Team on Telling the Story of a Single Mom Who Stopped the Deadliest American Serial Killer

For The Good Nurse brain trust of director Tobias Lindholm and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the question is how, not why. In the Netflix thriller-drama, Lindholm and Wilson-Cairns tell the true story of how a compassionate ICU nurse named Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) managed to take down fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), arguably the deadliest serial killer in American history. Loughren showed tremendous bravery at a time when she was not only raising two daughters by herself, but also dealing with a life-threatening heart condition without health insurance.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Ticket to Paradise,' 'The White Lotus'...
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams parties at Angel Ball, dances to Chaka Khan

Is hizzoner trading in the ‘nightlife mayor‘ moniker for ‘showbiz president?’ Mayor Eric Adams danced the night away to Chaka Khan after giving a speech at Denise Rich’s annual Gabrielle’s Angel Ball in New York that had him sounding more like he was ready to run for Commander in Chief than fight crime in the city on Monday night. He started the speech discussing the importance of the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for cancer research, but then shifted to the “American dream” by reminding guests at Cipriani Wall Street there was no, “French dream, or Polish dream, but dammit, there’s...

