Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With
George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime. The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.
‘The Good Nurse’ Team on Telling the Story of a Single Mom Who Stopped the Deadliest American Serial Killer
For The Good Nurse brain trust of director Tobias Lindholm and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the question is how, not why. In the Netflix thriller-drama, Lindholm and Wilson-Cairns tell the true story of how a compassionate ICU nurse named Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) managed to take down fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), arguably the deadliest serial killer in American history. Loughren showed tremendous bravery at a time when she was not only raising two daughters by herself, but also dealing with a life-threatening heart condition without health insurance.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Ticket to Paradise,' 'The White Lotus'...
Aaron Donald leaves Donda Sports following Kanye’s antisemitic comments
Back in May, Aaron Donald became the first professional athlete to sign with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports. However, Donald has decided to end his deal with West’s agency early following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. West has been dropped by several major companies since...
Mayor Eric Adams parties at Angel Ball, dances to Chaka Khan
Is hizzoner trading in the ‘nightlife mayor‘ moniker for ‘showbiz president?’ Mayor Eric Adams danced the night away to Chaka Khan after giving a speech at Denise Rich’s annual Gabrielle’s Angel Ball in New York that had him sounding more like he was ready to run for Commander in Chief than fight crime in the city on Monday night. He started the speech discussing the importance of the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for cancer research, but then shifted to the “American dream” by reminding guests at Cipriani Wall Street there was no, “French dream, or Polish dream, but dammit, there’s...
