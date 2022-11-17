ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh takes place on November 19

The holiday season is here and that means it's time for the 2022 ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

More than 65,000 people will line the streets of downtown Raleigh on Saturday morning to enjoy the 78th iteration of the City of Oaks' annual tradition.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. (but anyone hoping to get front row seats will likely need to arrive a bit earlier) on Hillsborough Street at the intersection of St. Mary's Street. The parade route spans nearly 1.5 miles heading to the State Capitol, down Salisbury Street, Morgan Street, Fayetteville Street and finally Lenoir Street.

If you can't make it out to see the parade in person, don't worry! You can watch it live on ABC11 and on the ABC11 North Carolina app on your connected devices.

SEE ALSO: Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?

The parade will be hosted by ABC11 Morning Anchors Barbara Gibbs, John Clark and ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy. ABC11 Evening Anchor Amber Rupinta and morning traffic reporter Kim Deaner will be alongside the parade.

ABC News reporter Gio Benitez will be a special guest on the ABC11 float, along with anchors Steve Daniels, Lauren Johnson, Joel Brown and the ABC11 News Team.

"The Raleigh Christmas Parade is a beloved community tradition and the official kickoff of the holiday season. The parade brings so much joy to those watching in person and at home and we love that it's a gift for all" said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Shop Local Raleigh.

WATCH: Looking back at 75 years of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

A big thanks to our parade sponsors: LeithCars.com , WakeMed , Wake Tech , Ruggero Piano , Reliable Jewelry , NC Chinese Lantern Festival , and Theatre in the Park: A Christmas Carol .

The parade is also the kickoff event for the annual
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive . This is the 36th year of that event and it runs through Drive-thru day on December 7.

ABC11 hopes to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need. Click here for complete details on how you can be part of this great event.

https://abc11.com/abc11-together-food-drive-hunger-relief-near-me-holiday/12276260/

Another exciting winter themed event using the parade as a jumping off point is THE RINK presented by UNC Health.

This is the outdoor ice skating rink put up at Red Hat Amphitheater. The rink will be open November 19 through January 16. Click here for complete details, including how to get your tickets.

