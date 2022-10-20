Student Engagement Obstacles And How To Overcome Them. Keeping students engaged can be a challenging task on its own. Now imagine how much harder it becomes when you're teaching an online class and your students are miles away, struggling with unprecedented learning conditions. The truth is that online learning has a lot to offer in terms of ease of access, personalization, and creativity. But you can only enjoy all these benefits if your students are motivated and engaged in learning. In this article, we talk about some student engagement obstacles that most educators face when making the switch to online learning, as well as some ideas to overcome them.

