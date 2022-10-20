Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
The Verge
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
The Verge
Getty Images CEO says firms racing to sell AI art could be stepping into illegal territory
Getty Images CEO Craig Peters has criticized companies “racing” to commercialize AI art generators, saying firms aren’t thinking through the potential legal and ethical hazards of the technology. In an interview with The Verge, Peters reiterated Getty Images’ rule against selling AI content (which it banned in...
The Verge
Google is giving Workspace Individual subscribers a big storage bump
Google is about to give Workspace Individual subscribers a whole lot more storage. Soon, every account will be upgraded from 15GB to 1TB of storage, the company announced on Tuesday, meaning people on that tier will be able to store a lot more than before. Google launched Workspace Individual in...
Energy & Environment — Climate change threatens emperor penguin
Officials say the Emperor Penguin is threatened because of climate change, John Kerry seeks a return to the table with China on climate, and prosecutors are appealing a decision to drop charges stemming from the Flint water crisis. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news...
The Verge
Who wants to buy an e-bike made by a car company?
Last week, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed what many of us. : the buzzy automaker was exploring the possibility of making its own electric bikes. If it follows through — and there’s no reason to assume it won’t; an electric mountain bike would fit in nicely with the company’s specific brand of outdoor adventure vehicles — Rivian will face a challenge that many other automakers have also faced, which is how to build a successful micromobility business.
The Verge
PopGrip JumpStart review: what if a battery bank were also a PopSocket?
We’re smack in the middle of new phone season and getting close to the time when some of us are going to have to start worrying about wish lists and stocking stuffers, so I want to look at an accessory that may be on some people’s radar: the PopGrip JumpStart, a $35 battery bank that attaches to your phone via PopSocket’s quick release mechanism and provides around a 50 percent charge via a built-in Lightning or USB-C cable.
The Verge
Nothing will open a physical store in London by the end of the year
Nothing plans to open its first physical retail location in London’s Soho district before Christmas this year, the company has announced. The store will be located at 4 Peter Street, between Gosh! Comics and the London outlet of fashion brand Supreme. News of the store comes a day before Nothing is due to announce its latest pair of earbuds, the Ear Stick, which it will sell at the store alongside its other devices.
The Verge
Vergecast: Short passwords, baby cybersecurity, and choosing a VPN
Have you ever wondered where your “random” password came from? Is there such a thing as a not-random-enough password, or maybe a too-random password? How long should that password be, anyway, and why won’t some platforms let it be longer? Oh, and which VPN should you use, and how should you know? And really, what’s the worst a compromised website can do to you?
The Verge
Microsoft Q1 2023: profits and Windows down but Xbox and devices up
It’s a new financial year for Microsoft, and the Windows and Xbox maker has just posted the first quarter of its 2023 financial results today. Microsoft made $50.1 billion in revenue and a net income of $17.6 billion during Q1. Revenue is up 11 percent but net income has decreased by 14 percent — meaning profits are down at Microsoft this quarter.
The Verge
The latest version of Amazon’s orb-like Echo smart speaker is just $49.99 right now
Spooky season may soon be coming to a close, but deals season is still in full swing. First off, you can buy the latest version of the Amazon Echo smart speaker for just $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target. This $50 discount is the lowest price for the fourth generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. While it came out in 2020, and the smaller Echo Dot just got a fifth-gen release, the ponderous Echo just got a handy new feature added via firmware update. Now, if you have an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router you can use the fourth-gen Echo to extend its network.
The Verge
Google’s revenue continues to grow as its profits are still shrinking
Earlier this summer, Google’s parent company Alphabet made it clear that it was trying to get into fighting form as its profits slipped. The company’s earnings report, released on Tuesday, however, shows that it still appears to be on the same path of growing revenue but shrinking profits.
The Verge
Bose discontinues its niche Sport Open Earbuds
Bose’s Sport Open wireless earbuds hit the market in early 2021, and less than two years later, the company has decided to phase them out of its lineup. The earbuds are marked with a status of “final sale” and are being steeply discounted on Bose’s online store, and Bose spokesperson Joanne Berthiaume confirmed to The Verge that this is the end of the line for the product.
The Verge
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch) review: a few steps forward and one big step back
The Laptop 5, releasing today, looks almost identical to last year’s Laptop 4. The main difference is the processor on the inside and the processor options. Previous versions of the Surface Laptop have offered a choice between Intel and AMD SKUs; Intel offered more raw power, while AMD was more efficient, so consumers could shop to their preference. Not so this year. The Laptop 5 is Intel-only.
The Verge
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
The Verge
How to find your IP address
An IP (internet protocol) address is a unique string of numbers assigned to every device that can connect to the internet. That includes your phone, laptop, desktop computer, game consoles, and more. Here, we’ll tell you a little about your IP address, as well as how to find your IP...
The Verge
How do you clean your fabric-covered smart speaker? Carefully
At a staff meeting this afternoon here at The Verge, several people started complaining about the problem of keeping their fabric-covered tech clean. It turned out that this is definitely a problem in search of a solution. For example, if you are keeping an Apple HomePod Mini, a Google Assistant...
The Verge
Exclusive: Ikea’s new Dirigera hub and Home smart app deliver big improvements
Ikea’s new Matter-ready Dirigera smart home hub is hitting retail shelves in North America and most of Europe this week, alongside a completely redesigned Home smart app. Dirigera — which means “conducting” in Swedish — is at the heart of Ikea’s attempt to infuse the home with digital intelligence. It’s meant to reflect the company’s smart home ambitions that have grown from a simple lighting hobby to a full-blown strategic focus, as important to the 79-year-old company as beds and Billy bookcases. That requires hardware and software that’s easy to setup, easy to use, and stable above all; characteristics that Ikea struggled to deliver with its original Trådfri Gateway.
Comments / 0