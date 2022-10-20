Read full article on original website
If you use Chrome you may have problems browsing very soon
Google removes support for Chrome in Windows 7 and 8.1. Specifically, Google has announced that it is removing support for versions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Although 8.1 has never had a large market share, Windows 7 has been a very popular version and is still present on many devices. As of February 2023, those who have these versions of the Microsoft system may have problems using Google Chrome.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXIII)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Microsoft deploys Windows 10 2022...
Google Docs Flyer Templates: How To Create Great Flyers in Google Docs
Wondering how to create some fantastic flyers for your business? Well, Google Docs has got you covered. Any flyer design aims to attract people’s attention and compel them to learn more about your product or service. It’s the first impression that attracts current or future clients. Google Docs...
Obsidian 1.0: the note manager that wants to be your second brain
Attention if you did not know obsidian and you still haven’t found the notes app that meets your needs, because maybe this one will make you see things differently. Literally. For this reason, keep in mind that we are talking about deep productivity, which requires a commitment from the user that not everyone is willing to give, although it has its advantages in return, of course.
Android 12 vs Android 13: their performance does not make their differences, supporting figures
SmartViser has published the results of a comparative test of the telecommunications performance of Android 12 and Android 13. The two operating systems were tested with a Google Pixel 5 on two different networks: Orange Telecom and SFR. The list of new features offered by Android 13 is long. While...
YouTube updates interface and apps with new features
Over the years The YouTube interface, both in its browser version and in the apps for Android and iOS, has undergone a more than remarkable evolution. As always happens in these cases, having been seeing the changes progressively, it can give the feeling that it has not been that much, but if we do a memory exercise we will find that the jump has been more than considerable.
Don’t lose the tabs you use most in Chrome: save them and open them whenever you want
Among the many common elements that we use in any current internet browser, tabs help us improve the user experience. These are extended to the most common programs with these characteristics, as is the case with Google ChromeMozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. At this point, we don’t need to explain...
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
iPadOS 16 comes out today and these are all its news
After a long wait, today iPad users will finally be able to install this new version, iPadOS 16. For this reason, in this post we are going to tell you what all the new features are, as well as the compatible devices where they can be found. can install. So if you want to find out everything, keep reading.
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
They manage to run macOS on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck It has given a lot of play since it went on sale a few months ago. At first, it was the users themselves who fantasized about the possibility of installing Windows on it. A little later, it was Valve itself that provided the tools to install the Microsoft system. However, users always want more. The one we are going to talk about today has installed macOS Catalina on your Steam Deck. Simply because you can.
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
Do you listen to music while playing? Do not miss this Windows trick
Not all games are the same. And, while some titles are designed to be enjoyed with good headphones, and have masterful soundtracks, in others the music is not important. And it can even mess up the gaming experience. In these cases, many of us usually take the opportunity to listen to music, or a podcast, while we play the game of rigor. Unfortunately, nobody makes it easy for us to control the music during the game. Nobody except Microsoft.
To update! iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura are official
Apple has just released new versions of all its operating systems to all users, therefore, in this post we will quickly tell you the main new features of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura, as well as give you some tips that you have to take into account before to update all your devices.
Are there intruders on your internet connection? Be sure with this program
Fortunately, the solution to this problem is to use an application to scan ports on our network such as PortScan, an application that will allow us detect intruders in our internet connection in addition to improving performance and operation. What is PortScan?. PortScan is an application that allows us to...
With Adobe AI you will doubt if the photos have Photoshop or not
We are ending 2022. In the artistic field, we have left all that world of NFTs behind a little. This year, the real bombshell has been the artificial intelligence. A little over a year ago, we would not have even remotely imagined the progress that has been made in recent months. Adobe has to maintain its leadership in the application market, so during this adobe maxthey have not hesitated to present new tools for their suite that make use of AI to make it easier for artists.
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
the SMS that can reach your mobile
In recent weeks we have seen a worrying increase in the use of a computer attack technique known as “smishing”. This technique is based on deceiving the user by sending fraudulent SMS to their mobile with the intention that they access an impersonated website from which to collect data. We have already seen this type of scam using banks, the Treasury or Social Security as a hook. But now hackers are turning to a new platform to pull off this scam: Netflix.
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
