First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
If You See A House With Two Front Doors In Iowa, Here’s What It Means
You may think two front doors close to each other signify a duplex or a multi-family home, right? Not necessarily. You might see homes with two front doors in older parts of the country. It's a building style called 'dogtrot' and in fact, the oldest home in Iowa (which is an 1820's log cabin in Dubuque) was built in the style.
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather
Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
What Foods Can You Legally Eat While You’re Driving In Iowa?
We've all eaten something while we're driving at some point. But what are the rules in Iowa?. I don't know about you but at some point I have tried to smush french fry holders, maybe chicken nugget containers into one of my cupholders. I've left my cheeseburgers partly folded back in an accessible spot that are easy to reach while I'm behind the wheel.
Is It Illegal In Illinois To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. Place yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, brush, or other lawn material in your garbage can.
12-year-old Iowa artist sells his paintings to help kids with cancer
Dubuque Iowa- A young boy in Iowa is making a big difference with his beautiful paintings, raising awareness and money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "My inspiration for painting comes from giving back to the community. I started painting when I was eight years old and I've so far been painting for four years"
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Iowa
Did you know you can actually be married in Iowa without obtaining a marriage license?. Wedding planning can be extremely stressful. Out of all of the brides I have known, they all stress out to some degree about the cost, the vendors, and/or the list of things that they must do before the ceremony, including formalizing the union by getting the wedding license from the state.
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You
Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Winter Is Coming, Iowa! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in August, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of Halloween Parade
Halloween weekend is almost here which means a bunch of Halloween fun will be happening throughout the Quad Cities. This Sunday, the City of Davenport will be holding its annual parade downtown and before you head to the parade, make sure you are aware of road closures and where to park.
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
Illinois Has Some Of The Most Supernatural Encounters In America
Who doesn't love a spooky story? We all have or know someone who has wild ghosts, UFOs, or Big Foot stories. If you're a fan of these legends, I have great news, a new study has put together the numbers and has found the states you are most likely to have a supernatural sighting or experience.
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
