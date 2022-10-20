Read full article on original website
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather
Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
KCCI.com
Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail.
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
What Foods Can You Legally Eat While You’re Driving In Iowa?
We've all eaten something while we're driving at some point. But what are the rules in Iowa?. I don't know about you but at some point I have tried to smush french fry holders, maybe chicken nugget containers into one of my cupholders. I've left my cheeseburgers partly folded back in an accessible spot that are easy to reach while I'm behind the wheel.
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
Southwest Iowa is under Wind Advisory this Afternoon and Tonight
(Des Moines) Button-down the hatch’s high winds could be an issue in southwest Iowa today. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for southwest and west central Iowa today from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday. Forecasters are calling for gusty winds of 25-to-30 and as high...
