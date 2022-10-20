Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Stereogum
Quasi – “Queen Of Ears”
Quasi, the partnership of Portland rock veterans Sam Coomes (ex-Heatmiser) and Janet Weiss (ex-Sleater-Kinney), will soon return with the excellently named new album Breaking The Balls Of History. They recorded it with producer John Goodmanson, a fellow Pacific Northwest music lifer, and it’ll be released this winter on the region’s foremost indie label, Sub Pop.
Stereogum
Dutch Uncles – “True Entertainment”
It’s been nearly six years since Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles released Big Balloon, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called True Entertainment. They’ve also shared the album’s title track, a self-conscious and synthy number that was apparently influenced by acid house and Prince’s Sign O’ The Times. In director Nick Middleton’s video, Dutch Uncles frontman Duncan Wallis wears an Elvis-style shiny gold suit and sings the song, mixing live vocals with the recorded ones, in an empty hall, giving a whole cheesed-out lounge-singer performance.
Stereogum
Dave Rowntree – “HK”
Blur’s members have been in side project mode since the band went back on hiatus following the release of The Magic Whip in 2015. Graham Coxon teamed up with Rose Elinor Dougall for a new band called the WAEVE, and they just put out a new track together today. Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is gearing up to release his debut solo album, Radio Songs, in January, and he’s shared “London Bridge” and “Devil’s Island” from it so far. Today, he’s back with another single, “HK.”
Stereogum
Feeble Little Horse – “Dog Song 2”
Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian. The Pittsburgh...
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Mountain Laurel” & “In A Misty Morning” (Gene Clark Cover)
The Western Massachusetts musician Stephen Pierce is releasing his second album as Gold Dust, The Late Great Gold Dust, in a couple of weeks. He’s been pairing each new song from it with a cover — lead single “Proof Of Life” came with one by Karen Dalton, and he covered the Weakerthans when he put out his own “Larks Swarm A Hawk.” Today, Kearse is back with one final pairing: His scratchy, pastoral “Mountain Laurel” is accompanied by his take on Gene Clark’s “In A Misty Morning.” Check both out below.
Stereogum
Halloween Rising With Weyes Blood
Natalie Mering isn’t afraid of the dark. On her forthcoming Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, she’s more wary of men who can’t find their shadows and the eternal light of the smartphone screen. The second in what Mering says is a trilogy beginning with 2019’s cinematic Titanic Rising, the record is an exploration of isolation driven by perpetual technological connection: “We’ve all become strangers / even to ourselves,” she declares on the ornate and ethereal lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” As the song’s music video makes clear, Mering isn’t scared of a little fake blood, either. (She’s featured on the new John Cale single “Story Of Blood,” too.)
Stereogum
Steve Lacy Smashes Disposable Camera And Ends Show Early After Fan Throws Camera Onstage
Success has been strange for Steve Lacy. The Internet guitarist’s solo single “Bad Habit” recently rose to #1 on the Hot 100, which has led to a surge of interest in his shows promoting this year’s Gemini Rights. But not all of the attention has been fun. Some longtime fans have been complaining that interlopers who only know “Bad Habit” from TikTok are buying up too many tickets — a concern Lacy addressed onstage last week at New York’s Terminal 5, perhaps validated by footage of fans halting their “Bad Habit” singalong after the section that’s been endlessly looped on TikTok.
Stereogum
Quicksand – “Feliz”
Fucking Quicksand, man. What a band. I can’t imagine it’s easy to break up and then get back together 20+ laters, picking up like you never left, but that’s what these New York post-hardcore heroes have done. Since reuniting, Quicksand have made two more albums — the same number that they released back when they were a band in the first place. Right now, they’re on tour with fellow ’90s survivors Clutch and Helmet. And today, they’ve got an extremely sick new song.
Stereogum
Anxious – “Where You Been”
Earlier this year, the great young Connecticut emo band Anxious released their full-length debut Little Green House. Last month, they followed that LP with the stand-alone single “Sunsign.” Today, Anxious have dropped another single, and it’s another absolute jam. As with “Sunsign,” Anxious recorded the new single...
Stereogum
Fran – “Limousine”
Last month, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson released “So Long,” her first new single as Fran since their debut album A Private Picture came out in 2019. Today, Fran is announcing their follow-up, Leaving, which will be out in January with the simmering “Limousine,” the album’s opening track that unfurls into a swirling conclusion.
George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With
George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime. The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.
Stereogum
Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl
This month is all about King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. The Australian psych-rock band, the subject of Stereogum’s latest Cover Story, has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim — and they’ve got one more on the away, Changes, which arrives on October 28.
Stereogum
U.S. Girls – “Bless This Mess”
Over the summer, U.S. Girls followed their 2020 album Heavy Light with “So Typically Now,” a synth-speckled banger skewering people who decamped upstate to their Hudson hidey-holes during the pandemic. Today, Meg Remy is back with another new single, the ballideering “Bless This Mess.” It also has “realfake” music video created by Remy and Evan Gordon.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Walter Schreifels
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Few New York hardcore luminaries have had a career as varied as Walter Schreifels. While he can claim to...
Stereogum
Happy Mondays Announce First US Shows In 14 Years, Playing Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches In Full
Happy Mondays have announced their first shows in the United States in 14 years, where they’ll be playing their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full. Earlier this year, the band’s bassist Paul Ryder passed away at age 58, though the band, led by brother Shaun Ryder, has performed at festivals around the UK since then. These will be Happy Mondays’ first stateside shows since 2009.
Stereogum
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “I Killed Captain Cook”
After a three-year absence, Unknown Mortal Orchesta reemerged last year with a pair of singles, “Weekend Run” and “That’s Life.” Now the vibey, funky psych-pop project is back with something a bit different. The acoustic “I Killed Captain Cook” has its roots in Ruban Nielson’s...
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Stereogum
Kanye West Dropped By Adidas, Balenciaga, & CAA
In 2016, Adidas announced an “unprecedented new alliance” with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand. At the time, West was already making all kinds of erratic decisions, but his shoes were still selling for crazy amounts of money. For six years, West and Adidas both made a whole lot of money from that partnership, even as West’s public spiral continued. This morning, after weeks of West using every public platform available to him to tell damaging lies and make anti-Semitic statements, Adidas has finally ended that partnership.
Stereogum
Drake & 21 Savage Releasing New Album Her Loss Next Week
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a joint album, Her Loss, is coming next Friday, October 28. The date and title came out today in a video for the Honestly, Nevermind collaborative track “Jimmy Cooks.” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind came out back in June, and Drake announced that the pair’s “Jimmy Cooks” video would come out on 21 Savage’s 30th birthday.
Comments / 0