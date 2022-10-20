Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Beast
The act of creating realism in a movie is typically in short supply when it comes to dangerous animals that live in the wild and are essentially misunderstood by a lot of people. It can definitely be said that there are a great number of dangers in the African wilds, especially for those who don’t understand how to survive and how to react to wild animals and their environment. Beast is one of those movies that makes it possible for many people to widen their eyes and state that, of course, nature is scary, of course, it can kill you, and of course, they want to watch another movie that reiterates this point.
Movie Review: Terror Trips
It’s understandable that people like horror movies, that they want to share the experience with others, and that they want to find new ways to enjoy horror that is innovative and might even be lucrative. But Terror Trips is by far one of the most inane as well as ridiculous ideas to come along yet, and as a horror movie, it’s one that a person can’t help but think is kind of a bargain-basement attempt at something that might have been a good idea had it been picked up by a reputable studio and given a few well-known actors to deal with, or even a few mid-tier actors that know what they’re doing on screen.
Movie Review: Escape the Field
I’ll come out and say it, this movie kind of felt like another Escape Room, but outdoors and with a much larger space in which to roam. That’s not to say it was a horrible movie, it was actually quite interesting since being stuck in a cornfield is nothing new in a movie, it’s a common location that can still be horrifying for a number of reasons. If one has ever walked in a cornfield, they might be able to feel the sense that something is watching, that they’re isolated, cut off from the world beyond the stalks.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
The Ugly Side of Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss can be described as one of the most iconic actors of all time, playing roles in major hit films. Some include the hit films Jaws and Encounters Of The Third Kind. His talent is simply undeniable, and with each passing decade, he just seems to be getting better and better. His career is pretty impressive and has earned him a staggering $5 million net worth.
Where is the Cast of The Nanny Now?
On November 3, 1993, The Nanny aired for the first time. The world didn’t know what to expect from this show, but it certainly did not know to expect six years of clever humor and hilarity. The world fell in love with a darling woman from Flushing, New York, who needed a job and accidentally ended up working as a Nanny for a wealthy single father and his three kids. While everyone on the show is amazing, it’s the perfect casting of Fran Fine, the nanny, and Niles, the butler, that really brought it on this show.
5 Best World War II Movies
Movies about world conflicts evoke a unique emotional response as they remind us of true military heroism. These movies follow the hero’s journey, the tragic uproars and the uncertainties of war. World War II, which lasted from 1939 to 1945, given the might of destruction it caused, the casualties and the atrocities it meted out on the human race, has inspired many great movies.
The Top Cast of “Inside Out”
When Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios come together to produce a computer-animated film, best believe it’ll turn out right. Inside Out sits on top of Rotten Tomatoes’ Best-Reviewed Animated Movies of 2015. Besides its amazing graphics, it’s hard to ignore the ingeniousness of the film’s storyline.
The 5 Best Dads in the Marvel Universe
Marvel comics feature quite a few themes that have been embraced over the years, but family is one of those that has been difficult at times since the lives of superheroes and villains have been tumultuous enough to make it clear that having a family is not an easy thing.
‘The Good Nurse’ Team on Telling the Story of a Single Mom Who Stopped the Deadliest American Serial Killer
For The Good Nurse brain trust of director Tobias Lindholm and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the question is how, not why. In the Netflix thriller-drama, Lindholm and Wilson-Cairns tell the true story of how a compassionate ICU nurse named Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) managed to take down fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), arguably the deadliest serial killer in American history. Loughren showed tremendous bravery at a time when she was not only raising two daughters by herself, but also dealing with a life-threatening heart condition without health insurance.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Ticket to Paradise,' 'The White Lotus'...
How Liam Neeson Became an Action Hero
For the past 13 years, Liam Neeson has been one of the leading action movie stars, fighting villains with relentless force. But before the instant hit Taken, Liam had a somewhat different career path. What started as a theatre career slowly picked up on TV and film in the 80s....
Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans
What’s the best way to make a series popular? To troll your core fanbase, obviously. The arrival of She-Hulk has been a baffling one without a doubt. Critics originally loved the pilot of the comedy series, though fans noticed that the series came with a strong anti-men agenda thanks to her speech about how she can control her anger better than Bruce since she has to deal with constant catcalling or incompetent men trying to share their expertise over her job.
War Machine vs. Ironheart: Who Wins?
In all honesty, this almost feels like a mismatch since, despite the fact that Riri Williams is a brilliant young woman with the type of genius that rivals Tony Stark, she’s still not as intelligent as Tony Stark. The upside of such a statement is that it takes nothing away from Riri, no matter how it sounds, as she’s smart enough to take Tony’s tech and reverse-engineer her own suit. But when it comes to pitting her against someone like James Rhodes, aka War Machine, it’s fair to say that she’s far smarter.
Ben Stiller; A Constant Force Behind The Shows We Love
If you are a fan of comedy in the late ‘90s and 2000s, then I bet you could barely watch a trailer without seeing the iconic Ben Stiller. For a long time, the hilarious comedian has amused us with his stark comedic deadpan. Stiller could ultimately deliver in any role, no matter how absurd or embarrassing the scenes were. The dynamic performer made his debut in Hot Pursuit, an action comedy aired in 1987. He simply stole the hearts of fans worldwide.
John Boyega Gives Some Details About Attack the Block 2
Last year, it was confirmed by the original star, John Boyega, that a sequel to the cult favorite was finally coming. The first came out in 2011 and followed South London teenagers (Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) who must defend their neighborhood when alien creatures invade the place. It was a fun romp that saw Boyega’s career skyrocket thanks to his performance in the sci-fi action film.
This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
The Duffer Brothers Will Adapt A “Death Note” Series For Netflix
If you don’t at first succeed, then try again. Originally, Netflix made a Death Note adaptation in 2017 with Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) helming the feature film. Despite a talented cast that includes pre-Oscar nominated LaKeith Stanfield and the always awesome Willem Defoe, both critics and fans simply hated the movie. Clio Chang of The New Republic pretty much sums up the general consensus of the anime adaption, “Director Adam Wingard has robbed Death Note of its identity, messing up nearly everything that made the original series so compelling.”
Top Scenes from 2013’s “The Great Gatsby”
When announcements were made that F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby, would be adapted into a movie, lovers of the novel were highly skeptical. Hollywood can sometimes have a way of including and excluding parts of stories to make them better adaptable to screen viewing. The Great...
How Alicia Silverstone Earned Her $20 Million Net Worth
As if! Anyone thinking Alicia Silverstone is not serving it up on a silver platter more than 25 years after making the phrase famous is seriously mistaken. She may have made it her go-to line, but this is one actress who hasn’t slowed down since becoming a famous star. The Clueless actress is living her best life more than 25 years later with a staggering net worth of approximately $20 million. While her life hasn’t turned out quite how she thought, she’s not someone complaining about her gifts, her achievements, and her lifestyle. So, what is Alicia Silverstone up to these days, and how did she earn that impressive net worth?
