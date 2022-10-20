ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

Finally, EPA Approves Tesla Semi for Delivery to Customers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the delivery of Tesla Semi to customers, a signal for the electric semi truck to enter the stream of commerce. EPA issued the Certificates of Conformity. That means the vehicle, which Tesla introduced in 2017 as the "future of trucking," has met the regulatory standards on emissions and fuel economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
itechpost.com

Hive Ransomware Group Leaks Data from Tata Power Cyberattack

Tata Power, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group and a leading power generation company in India, confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack this month. Now, it appears that the ransom negotiation failed as Hive ransomware group operators are seen leaking data they claimed to have stolen from the Mumbai-based company.
The Hill

On The Money — New attempts to block student loan relief

Various battles heat up over student loan forgiveness. The political and legal battle over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has hit its biggest roadblock yet with a temporary legal hold on the program leaving borrowers in further limbo. It has also opened up the potential for more opposition...
UTAH STATE
itechpost.com

What Is Polish Transcription, and Why Does It Matter?

When we think of transcription services, we focus mostly on English transcription. However, some companies offer transcription services for other renowned languages, for example, Polish. Companies, such as GoTranscript, have transcribers experts in Polish transcription. The transcriptionists essentially convert a Polish speech into a Polish written file. Understand Polish Transcription...
itechpost.com

Samsung Rolls Out Stable Android 13 to Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung has started rolling out One IU 5, based on the stable Android 13, to users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Owners of the said device have started reporting they can now access the stable update, as per Android Authority. Android 13 Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S22 Series...

